Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse
Our People

Group artfully advocate against Castlemaine Camp Reserve plans

GR
By Gabriel Rule
Updated August 2 2023 - 6:35am, first published 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gold Camp Castlemaine leaders John Lewis and Alice Matthiesson with a painting of Captain Bull at the Camp Reserve site. Artwork by Jennifer Barnett. Picture by Brendan McCarthy
Gold Camp Castlemaine leaders John Lewis and Alice Matthiesson with a painting of Captain Bull at the Camp Reserve site. Artwork by Jennifer Barnett. Picture by Brendan McCarthy

The race is on for a group of advocates to save "Castlemaine's premier historic precinct" from council bulldozers.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GR

Gabriel Rule

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.