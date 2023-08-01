The race is on for a group of advocates to save "Castlemaine's premier historic precinct" from council bulldozers.
Alice Matthiesson, from Gold Camp Castlemaine, is co-piloting the campaign against a Mount Alexander Shire master plan to extend Camp Reserve sporting facilities over the site of the former colonial Government Camp at the south-west corner of the reserve.
"We've got no problem with having new club rooms or netball courts at the site," Ms Matthiesson said.
"But [council] needs to redesign it so that you're not losing that heritage landscape."
The council upgrade would result in a new sports pavilion, with additional change rooms, a new social room and community space, a match day kiosk, umpires all gender change rooms, and public toilets.
The site of the planned development, the last remaining Commissioners Camp dating to the 1850s, includes an amphitheatre shaped oval, rises extending from Barkers Creek where horses would have been sheltered, and notably, two large red-gum trees which would be felled as part of the development.
"So if you put excavators in and you dig out that site, not only are you increasing more flooding risk, but in terms of the history, you're totally changing that topography for which that whole site was chosen," Ms Matthiesson said.
Ms Matthiesson said the site had been chosen specifically due to its proximity to a water source, but also the site lines from the camp which allowed 360 degree vistas to the gaol, goldsmith, and railway line.
To aid their advocacy, Gold Camp Castlemaine have planned an art auction on August 5, with funds raised contributing to costs associated with possible tribunal consultation, and permit application fees, among other efforts.
Among the artwork being auctioned is artist John Borrack's Red Gorge, as well as a painting of Victorian Goldfields Commissioner Captain John Edward Newell Bull, who would have been active at the colonial camp, by Jennifer Barnett.
Despite the site having a local heritage overlay due to its historical significance, Mount Alexander Shire Council voted to continue with its plans to build the renewed sports facilities.
Council now awaits a range of reports including heritage, flooding, parking, traffic, and other civic statements before they advance to a planning application where community members can object to the development.
Ms Matthiesson said she expected council to proceed with the plans under the guise of two prior heritage reports advising the project was "too destructive" being overridden by councillors.
"The problem is we've got a council that has that unanimously voted to approve that plan," Ms Matthiesson said.
"So they've already said where they stand on that."
Ms Matthiesson said her group were open to a "round table" with council, in consultation with the National Trust and Heritage Victoria, to work through a plan which would satisfy all parties.
"I would say with that is there is a way to have all of it," she said.
"But you have to have people wanting to have that conversation."
The Gold Camp Castlemaine art fundraiser is on Saturday, August 5, 2023 at the Northern Arts Hotel, 359 Barker St, Castlemaine. Entry is $10. An auction catalogue is available here.
