Bendigo woman airlifted to hospital after being struck by vehicle

By Ben Loughran
Updated August 1 2023 - 9:16am, first published 8:22am
It is believed a woman was stuck with a car last night in Kennington at around 6:15pm. Supplied picture.
A Bendigo woman was airlifted to a hospital in Melbourne with life-threatening" injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Kennington on July 31.

