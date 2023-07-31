A Bendigo woman was airlifted to a hospital in Melbourne with life-threatening" injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Kennington on July 31.
Police believe the 69-year-old woman was struck by a vehicle which was travelling along Sternberg Street at around 6:15pm.
The driver, a 47-year-old Axedale woman, stopped at the scene.
Detectives from the Major Collision Investigation unit attended the scene and are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au.
Sternberg Street has since reopened to traffic after being cordoned off last night during the investigation.
More to come.
WA boy in Bendigo, happy to be in Central Victoria.
