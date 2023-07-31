Bendigo Advertiser
Section of Sternberg Street closed while police investigate crash

By Jenny Denton
Updated July 31 2023 - 9:48pm, first published 8:26pm
Section of Kennington street remains closed to traffic
9.45pm: The section of Sternberg Street between White and Mundy streets remains closed and police are requesting motorists to avoid the area.

