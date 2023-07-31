Section of Kennington street remains closed to traffic

9.45pm: The section of Sternberg Street between White and Mundy streets remains closed and police are requesting motorists to avoid the area.
Police told the Advertiser that they were continuing to investigate a collision that had happened there, and it was unknown at this stage when the road would reopen.
EARLIER: Police have blocked a section of Sternberg Street in Kennington and are directing traffic around the area.
As at 8.30pm both lanes of Sternberg Street between White and Mundy streets were closed to traffic by two police cars, parked with their blue and red lights flashing.
Police have not yet provided any information about their operation at the scene.
