Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse
Our Future

Cost of living, not pandemic, driving move to cities like Bendigo

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
August 1 2023 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bendigo has become one of the key growth areas for movement from city to country. Picture by Brendan McCarthy
Bendigo has become one of the key growth areas for movement from city to country. Picture by Brendan McCarthy

It's not the pandemic now driving city people to move to the country but cost of living pressures.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris McLennan

Chris McLennan

National Rural Property Writer

ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.