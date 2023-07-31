Bendigo Junior Football League scores, goals and best players

BENDIGO JUNIOR FOOTBALL LEAGUE RESULTS
UNDER-12A
White Hills Black 2.1 3.2 4.3 5.4 (34)
MGYCW 0.3 0.6 2.10 3.10 (28)
GOALS - White Hills Black: B.Young 2, M.Polglase 1, L.Schelfhout 1, N.Kalstrom 1. MGYCW: R.Cavalier 1, N.Lowry 1, W.Waters 1
BEST - White Hills Black: J.Sawyer, B.Young, H.Rice, L.Schelfhout, X.BAERKEN, M.Polglase. MGYCW: W.Waters, J.Brown, Z.Cavalier, N.Ralton, T.Smith, D.Thomson
Golden Square 5.1 6.4 7.12 9.15 (69)
St Thereses 0.1 1.1 1.1 1.1 (7)
GOALS - Golden Square: S.kennedy 4, K.Shiels 2, J.Burke 2, J.Allen 1. St Thereses: N/A
BEST - Golden Square: J.Allen, L.Cattanach, C.Brown, K.Shiels, S.kennedy, N.Bishop. St Thereses: L.Travaglia, P.Silva, J.Hogan, T.Hembrow, F.Stevenson, C.Iredell
Strathfieldsaye 3.6 4.7 6.8 8.10 (58)
St Francis 0.0 1.0 2.0 2.1 (13)
GOALS - Strathfieldsaye: J.Ingram 2, M.Perkins 1, T.O'Keefe 1, S.Davies 1, K.Storer 1, Z.Walker 1. St Francis: T.Neilson 1, H.Norman 1
BEST - Strathfieldsaye: N/A. St Francis: H.Norman, T.Neilson, W.dejong, T.Harrop, J.Willis, W.Tuddenham
UNDER-12B
St Kilians St Peters Gold 2.0 5.0 8.0 10.3 (63)
Eaglehawk Eagles 0.0 0.0 1.0 1.0 (6)
GOALS - St Kilians St Peters Gold: H.Wells 2, V.Martin 2, N.Maltby 2, O.Macnee 1, M.Adams 1, I.Manley 1, J.Byrne 1. Eaglehawk Eagles: J.McConnell 1
BEST - St Kilians St Peters Gold: E.Willits, C.McCarthy, T.Ralphs, J.Byrne, N.Maltby, I.Manley. Eaglehawk Eagles: B.Cadzow, B.Hunt, X.Williams, M.Fitt, D.Baines, C.Powley
Quarry Hill 1.0 3.2 4.3 5.4 (34)
Maryborough 1.2 1.2 2.5 2.6 (18)
GOALS - Quarry Hill: J.Richardson 3, Z.Tamblyn 1, O.Lalor 1. Maryborough: W.Smith 1, C.Stevens 1
BEST - Quarry Hill: T.Peters, L.Dalley, S.Maher, H.Cooney, H.McMillan, J.Grose. Maryborough: J.Smith, C.Stevens, E.Boyes, M.Stevens, T.Smith, W.Smith
South Bendigo 4.2 5.4 5.9 6.10 (46)
Huntly Gold 0.0 0.0 0.1 1.1 (7)
GOALS - South Bendigo: T.Floreani 2, B.Barry 2, H.Galea 1, C.Smythe 1. Huntly Gold: T.Haddow 1
BEST - South Bendigo: B.Anderson, H.Long, H.Galea, B.Barry, C.White, A.Coburn. Huntly Gold: O.Wright, N.Campbell, B.Maher, T.Cowan, L.Norman, J.Clark
St Thereses 0.4 3.7 5.14 8.16 (64)
Strathfieldsaye 1.0 1.0 1.1 2.2 (14)
GOALS - St Thereses: X.Mulqueen 3, B.Rosa 2, Q.Casey 1, C.Wilson 1, J.Holland 1. Strathfieldsaye: C.Polson 1, A.Filo 1
BEST - St Thereses: J.Holland, B.Rosa, L.Bell, E.Rooke, N.Thompson, C.Wilson. Strathfieldsaye: W.Munro, T.Oldham, N.Kipping, S.Baker, F.Vaughan
UNDER-12C
Marong 3.4 6.9 13.12 16.19 (115)
St Kilians St Peters Green0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 (0)
GOALS - Marong: C.McCurdy 6, A.Krauth 2, H.Schneider 2, T.Pearce 2, J.Atkinson 2, I.Gardam 1, J.Byrne 1. St Kilians St Peters Green: N/A
BEST - Marong: C.McCurdy, H.Schneider, J.Metherell, T.Pearce, J.Atkinson, J.Nind. St Kilians St Peters Green: H.Macnee, B.Herdman, B.McConvill, M.Manley, A.Mitchell, S.Chapman
St Thereses 1.2 4.2 4.4 4.7 (31)
Huntly Brown 0.2 1.3 1.3 2.3 (15)
GOALS - St Thereses: R.Kent 2, H.Rees 1, J.Skinner 1. Huntly Brown: M.Kean 1, C.callanan 1
BEST - St Thereses: H.Rees, E.Gretgrix, S.Gee, J.Lenaghan, R.McCarroll, P.Sherwood. Huntly Brown: J.Moorhead, J.Rothacker, J.Stroud, H.Andrews, E.Niblett, C.Woeltjes
Kangaroo Flat 2.1 2.1 4.2 6.3 (39)
St Monicas 0.2 0.5 1.8 2.9 (21)
GOALS - Kangaroo Flat: C.Brown 3, H.Nelson 2, B.Blythman 1. St Monicas: J.Pidoto 1, C.Colbert 1
BEST - Kangaroo Flat: C.Brown, B.Blythman, H.Nelson, R.Pearson, T.Pluck, Z.Wharton. St Monicas: J.Pidoto, O.Hawking, R.Gallagher, C.Colbert, M.Roulston, A.Keena
Eaglehawk Hawks 3.1 3.1 3.2 4.2 (26)
Heathcote 0.1 1.5 1.6 2.7 (19)
GOALS - Eaglehawk Hawks: P.Smith 2, J.Seppings 1, G.Hillard 1. Heathcote: J.Brooke 1, N.Barrett 1
BEST - Eaglehawk Hawks: S.Cossar, B.Safstrom, H.Bourke, A.Fitzpatrick, B.Ferguson, R.Kidd whyte. Heathcote: I.Pianta-Cook, J.Aquilina, J.Day, J.Lawlor, J.Mitchell, T.Foster
MGYCW 2.6 2.12 5.15 10.16 (76)
St Francis 0.0 0.1 1.1 2.1 (13)
GOALS - MGYCW: J.Benaim 4, R.Muir 3, D.Stone 1, J.Hardiman 1, M.Thomas 1. St Francis: J.Place 1, R.Davies 1
BEST - MGYCW: J.Benaim, R.Muir, M.Thomas, J.Hardiman, A.Phillips, K.Evans. St Francis: O.Hargreaves, J.Place, E.Black, K.Finch, R.Marshall, L.Anderson
Strathfieldsaye 1.0 3.1 4.3 4.5 (29)
Golden Square 1.4 2.4 2.5 3.7 (25)
GOALS - Strathfieldsaye: I.Oataway 1, J.Sherwell 1, C.Mayes 1, W.Carlile 1. Golden Square: R.Naughton-Stratford 1, A.Griffin 1, L.Walsh 1
BEST - Strathfieldsaye: H.Brown, D.Clarke, H.Evans, N.Gaul, J.Sherwell, I.Oataway. Golden Square: D.Roberts, L.Walsh, A.Brown, C.Buchan, I.Berger, F.HODGES
UNDER-12D
Golden Square 3.1 4.2 4.5 4.5 (29)
South Bendigo 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 (1)
GOALS - Golden Square: H.Morton 1, C.May 1, K.Love 1, C.Elliott 1. South Bendigo: N/A
BEST - Golden Square: C.Elliott, J.Carmichael, N.Smith, I.Taylor, J.Duncan, L.Baker. South Bendigo: K.King, N.Blake, D.Huddleston, C.Cassidy, E.Shea, D.Williams
North Bendigo 2.1 5.6 6.6 9.9 (63)
MGYCW 0.0 1.0 2.1 2.2 (14)
GOALS - North Bendigo: J.Kerr 3, E.Miller 2, K.RANDALL 1, S.Dee 1, R.Carter 1, R.Thompson 1. MGYCW: C.Wyatt 1, S.Barnes 1
BEST - North Bendigo: J.Kerr, L.Kerr, R.Thompson, B.Benbow, K.RANDALL, J.Johnston. MGYCW: A.Langley, J.Noonan, R.Butt, N.English, J.Elliott, E.Turner
Strathfieldsaye 7.8 12.13 20.15 23.21 (159)
Eaglehawk Two Blues 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 (0)
GOALS - Strathfieldsaye: I.Oataway 7, D.Moroney-cook 3, A.Bennett 2, C.Gardiner 2, D.Hilson 2, R.Speers 1, B.Wallis 1, T.Quarrier 1, C.Olsen 1, S.Quarrier 1, B.Hodson 1, B.Bortolotto 1. Eaglehawk Two Blues: N/A
BEST - Strathfieldsaye: I.Oataway, A.Bennett, C.Gardiner, B.Hodson, S.Quarrier, T.Quarrier. Eaglehawk Two Blues: J.Dea, L.McClure, Z.Kelly, L.Blyth, W.Goulden, J.Huntet
UNDER-14 GIRLS
Sandhurst 2.6 4.10 9.18 12.20 (92)
Golden Square 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 (0)
GOALS - Sandhurst: M.Pinner 4, L.Brown 3, M.Humphrey 2, A.Prowse 1, Z.Mould 1, M.Maxted 1. Golden Square: N/A
BEST - Sandhurst: K.Ginnivan, K.Daly, T.Place, Z.Mould, K.Spiteri, M.Pinner. Golden Square: E.Brown, L.Kofoed, O.Reid, A.Carr, I.Roe, S.Hickman
Kangaroo Flat 1.2 1.3 2.4 3.4 (22)
Eaglehawk 0.2 1.2 1.3 1.5 (11)
GOALS - Kangaroo Flat: E.Soe 1, T.Davis 1, C.Brown 1. Eaglehawk: I.Brown 1
BEST - Kangaroo Flat: L.Benaim, L.Gilbee, M.Peckitt, C.Carthy, C.Brown. Eaglehawk: I.Brown, L.Ring, M.Lawry, L.Li, E.Jefferis, M.Scoble
Strathfieldsaye 3.5 7.11 9.13 15.15 (105)
Marong 0.0 0.0 0.2 0.2 (2)
GOALS - Strathfieldsaye: D.McDonnell 5, S.Ingram 2, R.JacksonLeahy 2, K.Molloy 1, J.Wood 1, T.Andrews 1, A.Scott 1, J.Cunningham 1. Marong: N/A
BEST - Strathfieldsaye: T.Ryan, R.Jackson-Leahy, M.Gladman, O.Fitzpatrick, D.McDonnell, E.Creek. Marong: N/A
UNDER-14 SENIORS
Strathfieldsaye 6.2 15.2 22.5 28.12 (180)
Eaglehawk 0.0 0.0 1.0 1.0 (6)
GOALS - Strathfieldsaye: W.Mayes 4, J.Mathews 3, C.Elliott 3, N.Fitzpatrick 2, K.Hodgskiss 2, S.Whitford 1, T.Griffin 1, O.Perry 1, L.Edwards 1, F.Maddren 1, S.O'Bree 1, T.Gardiner 1, N.Browell 1, L.Sharam 1, A.Hand 1, W.Brandt 1, M.Mudoti 1, M.Grieve 1, C.Hilson 1. Eaglehawk: Z.Farrow 1
BEST - Strathfieldsaye: N.Browell, O.Perry, W.Mayes, X.Horan, K.Hodgskiss, S.Whitford. Eaglehawk: C.Larson, C.Hinton, X.Stone, N.Howarth, M.Lorenz, R.Hill
Sandhurst 3.5 4.9 8.13 11.16 (82)
South Bendigo 0.1 3.2 3.3 3.3 (21)
GOALS - Sandhurst: M.Connick 5, R.Travaglia 2, G.O'Shea 2, H.O'Callaghan 1, P.McNamara 1. South Bendigo: J.Cason 1, M.Kornmann 1, M.Nicholas 1
BEST - Sandhurst: J.Kelly, R.Travaglia, G.O'Shea, M.Connick, N.Harvey, H.O'Callaghan. South Bendigo: Z.Ralphs, R.Newman, H.Warne, M.Bray, A.Rooke, J.Troy
Golden Square 5.3 6.3 7.4 10.9 (69)
MGYCW 1.1 5.2 8.8 9.9 (63)
GOALS - Golden Square: J.Rosa 3, J.Allen 2, C.Macumber 2, W.Minne 1, O.Dunne 1, M.Skinner 1. MGYCW: W.Hargreaves 2, R.Grinham-Reid 2, J.Wittingslow 2, J.Moresi 1, A.Biggs 1, M.Patton 1
BEST - Golden Square: J.Allen, J.Rosa, N.Pollard, W.Minne, W.Donnelly, J.Atherton. MGYCW: J.Moresi, J.Wittingslow, L.Wilson, B.Smart, K.Maxted, D.Warren
UNDER-14 RESERVES 1
Huntly Gold 2.2 5.3 11.7 14.8 (92)
Marong 0.2 0.3 1.3 3.6 (24)
GOALS - Huntly Gold: L.Cain 4, C.Whyte 2, Z.Marwood 2, C.Pellegrino 2, H.Archer 2, D.Swinnerton 1, O.Kleinert 1. Marong: C.Bray 1, B.Wells 1, H.Wilson 1
BEST - Huntly Gold: L.Cain, L.Griffin, M.Connors, C.Whyte, Z.Jensen, Z.Marwood. Marong: H.Wilson, E.Bird, L.Douglas, H.Allison, M.Dempster, H.Humme
Strathfieldsaye 1.5 4.9 10.13 17.16 (118)
Rochester 0.1 1.3 2.4 2.6 (18)
GOALS - Strathfieldsaye: S.Worthington 5, N.Oldham 4, A.Hughes 2, A.van Dillen 2, T.Turner 1, J.Lawler 1, V.Bortolotto 1, N.Loorham 1. Rochester: D.Martin 2
BEST - Strathfieldsaye: S.Worthington, N.Oldham, T.Turner, S.Cook, F.Worthington. Rochester: D.Martin, T.Drust, Z.Morgan, R.Mountjoy, E.Treacy, L.Hayes
Castlemaine 2.1 5.5 6.6 11.7 (73)
Kangaroo Flat 1.2 2.2 5.7 6.8 (44)
GOALS - Castlemaine: L.Bruce 4, D.Brasher 2, R.Fitzpatrick 2, Z.Thompson 1, L.Browne-Kerr 1, J.Noulton 1. Kangaroo Flat: C.Scholes 2, C.Woolley 1, A.Coghill 1, C.Scholes 1, I.Cole 1
BEST - Castlemaine: M.Matheson, Z.Thompson, D.Staples, L.Bruce, L.Browne-Kerr, J.Oxley. Kangaroo Flat: A.Coghill, N.Jennings, L.Barton, J.Neuman, C.Scholes, C.Scholes
UNDER-14 RESERVES 2
South Bendigo 1.1 3.2 8.4 9.5 (59)
Maryborough 2.3 3.6 3.7 8.8 (56)
GOALS - South Bendigo: W.Martin 3, M.Cairns 2, C.Cook 1, N.Poole 1, Z.Mills 1, F.Guzzo 1. Maryborough: H.Rumpff 2, C.Stevens 2, D.Bridges 2, J.Cicchini 1, O.Cassidy 1
BEST - South Bendigo: C.Rechter, N.Poole, J.Stone, M.Cairns, L.Bennett, W.Martin. Maryborough: D.Bridges, O.Cassidy, H.Bartlett, H.Rumpff, K.Jardine, C.Stevens
Sandhurst 1.2 2.5 3.11 6.17 (53)
Huntly Brown 1.0 2.5 2.5 3.8 (26)
GOALS - Sandhurst: W.Jeffrey 11, S.Rogers 1, B.Kristiansen 1, T.Byrne 1, T.Barry 1. Huntly Brown: R.Marriott 1, C.Wheelhouse 1
BEST - Sandhurst: L.Kilcullen, D.Strachan, T.Byrne, O.Lorrain, H.Bain, R.Brasier. Huntly Brown: A.Callanan, J.Giudice, R.Norman, J.Challis, L.Edwards, M.Challis
White Hills 3.3 3.7 4.9 7.12 (54)
Strathfieldsaye 1.0 2.3 2.5 3.5 (23)
GOALS - White Hills: H.Morrish 2, S.Guy 2, L.Schelfhout 1, C.Dickins 1, F.Parker 1. Strathfieldsaye: O.Dean 1, E.Tonna-Dorling 1
BEST - White Hills: H.Morrish, S.fuller, S.Guy, L.Villiers, D.Kelly, S.Griffiths. Strathfieldsaye: J.Robinson, D.Gormly, E.Tonna-Dorling, C.Bowie, A.McIntosh, J.Norris
UNDER-14 RESERVES 3
MGYCW - - - - (48)
Kangaroo Flat - - - - (27)
GOALS - MGYCW: C.Speirs 2, O.Emmerson 1, X.Tingley 1, Z.Brown 1, E.Lindsay 1. Kangaroo Flat: J.Thatcher 2, A.Clayton 1, O.Bird 1
BEST - MGYCW: Z.Brown, R.Demeo, J.Baxter, H.Landry, Z.Nicholls, M.Hurford. Kangaroo Flat: O.Bird, C.Pearce, A.Caddy, M.Pitson, K.Grist, J.Lower
Golden Square 7.5 17.11 25.23 33.32 (230)
North Bendigo 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 (0)
GOALS - Golden Square: T.Ahearn 6, S.Snell 5, A.Lethlean 3, C.Kennedy 2, D.Dupille 2, A.Brown 2, T.Thomas 2, T.Morgan 2, E.Flood 1, R.Mortimer 1, W.Stedman 1, C.McKay 1, D.Martin 1, B.Goode 1, T.Worbs 1, N.Stewart 1. North Bendigo: N/A
BEST - Golden Square: T.Ahearn, B.Goode, S.Snell, E.Flood, S.Morgan, T.Worbs. North Bendigo: R.Hall, R.Cain, A.Stow, F.Nicholson, L.Flaherty, E.Harvey
UNDER-16 SENIORS
Golden Square 0.7 4.11 5.14 8.15 (63)
South Bendigo 0.0 0.2 0.5 4.7 (31)
GOALS - Golden Square: A.Eaton 2, B.Ritchie 1, R.Dillon 1, H.Wright 1, C.Mortimer 1, S.Cooke-Kingston 1, X.Grant 1. South Bendigo: A.Price 2, J.Bell 2
BEST - Golden Square: R.Dillon, H.Wright, X.Grant, L.Wescott, J.Kelly, J.Peter. South Bendigo: L.Feuerherdt, L.Eddy, T.Hardingham, E.McMahon, N.Masullo, H.Jackman
Maryborough 5.4 6.5 11.9 13.10 (88)
Sandhurst Navy 0.0 5.1 8.1 9.1 (55)
GOALS - Maryborough: L.Howell 4, Z.Cicchini 2, J.Skinner 2, C.Wright 1, M.Stork 1, S.Thomson 1. Sandhurst Navy: L.Sims 2, L.Fazzalori 1, T.Smith 1, C.Reid 1, C.Bannan 1, B.Holland 1, H.Banfield 1, N.Willits 1
BEST - Maryborough: W.Soulsby, Z.Cicchini, C.Wood, N.Fraser, C.Wright, J.Brydon. Sandhurst Navy: A.Weeks, H.Byrne, O.Taylor, M.Armstrong, C.Reid, N.Willits
Sandhurst Maroon 7.3 8.7 14.12 18.17 (125)
MGYCW 0.0 0.2 0.2 1.3 (9)
GOALS - Sandhurst Maroon: G.Hay 4, E.Austin 3, J.Howard 2, J.Harvey 1, M.Guthrie 1, J.Bell 1, C.Duke 1, L.McNamara 1, L.Borchard 1, K.O'Hehir 1, O.Stewart 1. MGYCW: D.Brown 1
BEST - Sandhurst Maroon: Z.Connick, S.Rossi, C.Duke, L.Poyser, H.White, J.Howard. MGYCW: D.Brown, M.Holmes, F.Mulcair, L.Pigdon, X.Emmerson, K.Shay
Eaglehawk 3.4 7.9 12.9 16.16 (112)
Castlemaine 4.3 5.3 7.5 8.5 (53)
GOALS - Eaglehawk: J.Tewhata 5, L.Moss 2, T.Taylor 2, K.MacDonald 2, D.Marsh 2, M.Miller 1, C.Brown 1, J.Coates-moore 1. Castlemaine: C.Holman 4, N.Nyok 1, J.Hardy 1, O.Giddings 1, M.McKnight 1
BEST - Eaglehawk: C.Brown, J.Tewhata, L.Wilson, I.Hunt, F.Holden, J.Lindholm. Castlemaine: O.Giddings, C.Holman, B.Barker, B.Jardine, M.Britton, G.O'Sullivan
Strathfieldsaye 4.2 7.3 10.5 12.8 (80)
Rochester 0.3 2.4 2.7 7.9 (51)
GOALS - Strathfieldsaye: J.Molloy 3, J.DeAraugo 2, P.Gordon 2, M.Hibbs 1, S.Hancock 1, L.Matheson 1, A.Stevens 1, A.Wingrave 1. Rochester: T.White 2, O.Williams 2, L.Joyce 1, J.Otto 1, W.Hipwell 1
BEST - Strathfieldsaye: J.Molloy, L.Hargreaves, S.Gibson, T.Allan, S.Hancock, P.Gordon. Rochester: C.HARBOUR, J.Rasmussen, H.Keating, M.Harrington, T.White, R.Hayes
UNDER-16 RESERVES 1
Huntly 5.3 9.6 10.9 15.11 (101)
Golden Square 0.1 1.2 2.3 2.5 (17)
GOALS - Huntly: M.Ashton 5, B.Murley 3, C.Cowan 2, M.Archer 2, B.Miller 2, T.Jelbart 1. Golden Square: O.Patton 1, Z.Hinck 1
BEST - Huntly: B.Murley, B.Miller, M.Ashton, T.Biggs, M.Lawrence, A.Christensen. Golden Square: C.Murphy, O.Patton, W.Baird, A.Costello, S.Mcgrath, M.Brown
White Hills Black 2.5 7.7 11.7 13.9 (87)
Kangaroo Flat 1.1 3.2 5.2 9.4 (58)
GOALS - White Hills Black: L.Cummings 7, T.Schultz 3, C.Tobin 1, L.Rice 1, F.Millar 1. Kangaroo Flat: X.Coghill 2, O.Lowndes 2, C.Smith 1, R.McNamara 1, J.Dingfelder 1, B.Hancock 1, B.Franken 1
BEST - White Hills Black: J.Mizzi, L.Cummings, P.Kabalan, J.McGrath, F.Millar, T.Schultz. Kangaroo Flat: R.Hayden, X.Coghill, J.Taylor, M.Goudge, J.Dingfelder, R.McNamara
UNDER-16 RESERVES 2
MGYCW 2.4 7.6 8.6 13.7 (85)
Marong 2.5 5.7 7.8 10.9 (69)
GOALS - MGYCW: L.Hancock 5, L.Budge 2, N.Hadden 2, O.Bowman 2, T.Kellett 1, S.Neervoort 1. Marong: S.Miller 4, H.Arnett 3, H.Wilson 2, B.Hale 1
BEST - MGYCW: S.Neervoort, L.Budge, L.Hancock, T.Brook, N.Hadden, M.Lines. Marong: D.Radford, T.Olsen, J.bradley, undefined.null, H.Arnett, B.Smyth
LBU Cats 3.5 6.6 9.8 14.14 (98)
White Hills Red 0.0 0.0 0.2 1.2 (8)
GOALS - LBU Cats: W.Hann 4, C.McIntyre 3, C.Mundie 2, J.Mundie 2, H.Keele 1, H.Lees 1, C.Rowlands 1. White Hills Red: B.Sleeth 1
BEST - LBU Cats: W.Hann, P.Keele, M.Munro, J.Brentnall, C.Mundie, H.Keele. White Hills Red: H.BARNETT, D.Hammer, M.Coffey, K.Nieto, B.Sleeth, J.Holborn
UNDER-16 GIRLS
Castlemaine 0.2 2.4 3.4 3.5 (23)
Golden Square 0.0 0.0 1.1 2.1 (13)
GOALS - Castlemaine: M.Hewson 2, C.Cole 1. Golden Square: C.Mandersloot 1, M.Roberts 1
BEST - Castlemaine: K.Legg, C.Butcher, L.Whaley, T.Barry, S.Kitchingman, C.drew. Golden Square: R.Cooke-Kingston, L.Johansen, S.Lowther, T.Gray, S.Twitt, M.Roberts
Sandhurst 1.5 6.6 10.11 12.14 (86)
Strathfieldsaye 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 (0)
GOALS - Sandhurst: E.Bellenger 4, L.Nihill 4, O.Lacy 1, A.Franklin 1, M.McGurk 1, C.scanlon 1. Strathfieldsaye: N/A
BEST - Sandhurst: A.Franklin, H.Cochrane, O.Lacy, L.Nihill, C.scanlon, E.Bellenger. Strathfieldsaye: A.Boyd, M.Manton, G.Fox, S.Ward, S.Ryan, M.Dunn
UNDER-18 GIRLS
White Hills 2.5 3.8 5.11 8.15 (63)
Woorinen Youth Girls 1.0 1.0 2.1 3.1 (19)
GOALS - White Hills: O.Turner 4, K.Smith 1, T.Murphy 1, E.Cail 1, K.Cook 1. Woorinen Youth Girls: J.Bannam 2, A.Mclean 1
BEST - White Hills: S.Pearce, M.Pearce, N.Peebles, J.Morrison, M.Meersbergen, O.Turner. Woorinen Youth Girls: E.Ward, J.Bannam, G.Sanford, N.Harlan, L.Somerville, L.Humphreys
Golden Square 0.2 0.4 1.8 3.9 (27)
Eaglehawk 0.3 1.5 1.5 2.5 (17)
GOALS - Golden Square: G.Drage 2, J.Lockwood 1. Eaglehawk: L.Stevenson 2
BEST - Golden Square: S.Boldiston, M.Bickley, A.Barker, G.Roberts, H.Crane, G.Drage; Eaglehawk: J.Keighran, M.Gard, J.Gibson, C.Liddy, I.St Clair, H.Fitt
