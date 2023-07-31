Bendigo Advertiser
Home/National Sport/A-League

Bendigo City holds State League Five second-placed team to draw

By Adam Bourke
Updated July 31 2023 - 5:14pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Bendigo City FC's hopes of earning promotion to State League Four are done and dusted, according to senior coach Greg Thomas.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.