Bendigo City FC's hopes of earning promotion to State League Four are done and dusted, according to senior coach Greg Thomas.
Bendigo City produced one of its best performances of the season in a 1-1 draw with second-placed West Point on Saturday.
However, the club needed the full three points to stay in the hunt for third spot on the ladder.
While Thomas was happy with the way his side played, the draw and the officiating left a sour taste in his mouth.
"We conceded an early goal from a corner and then we had a penalty which the referee awarded, but then he went to the linesman, who was one of our guys, and asked his opinion,'' Thomas said.
"Our linesman agreed that it was a penalty and that the challenge happened inside the box. The referee came back and changed his mind. He awarded a free kick (outside of the box) instead of the penalty.
"In the second half, our linesman didn't call an offside and we were in on goal, but the referee called offside from 50 yards behind the play.
"The referee then went over to our linesman and called him a cheat.
"The referee then blew the final whistle five minutes early, plus there was probably another five or six minutes of injury time to be added as well. Both teams weren't happy about it. West Point needed to win to cement second spot and we needed to win to keep our promotion hopes alive.
"It was really flat for both sides. We were all over them in the last 15 minutes and I felt as though we would have got a winner if we had played the extra 10 minutes that we should have."
A brilliant strike from Darius Thomas levelled the scores in the second half for a Bendigo City side that was without playmakers Alex Caldow and Chidinma Esomeju.
"It wasn't a pretty game,'' Greg Thomas said.
"It was a small, bumpy pitch and we came up against a really physical side.
"I thought we played well and we deserved the three points."
READ MORE: CV League One weekend wrap
Mathematically, Bendigo City could still reel in third-placed Melton, but realistically fourth place is as high as it could finish.
A 3-2 loss to Ballarat in round 11 was the result that continues to haunt Thomas.
"(To finish third) we'd have to rely on Melton losing all three games, but that won't happen because they play one of the bottom sides,'' Thomas said.
"We look back on the Ballarat game, which was a really bad loss.
"At the time we thought that loss would hurt us and it has come back to bite us.
"We want to finish off with two wins and finish as close to third as we can."
Next weekend is a league-wide general bye and Bendigo City has the bye the following round.
Bendigo's next match is not until August 19 against Wyndham at Epsom Huntly Recreation Reserve.
Bendigo completes its season against Ballarat at Epsom on August 26.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.