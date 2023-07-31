An understrength Bendigo City under-18s gave Port Melbourne a scare in Sunday's NPL1 under-18 clash at Epsom Huntly Recreation Reserve.
The final scoreline of 3-1 was not a true reflection of how competitive the home side was.
"I was really proud of the boys,'' Bendigo City under-18 coach Greg Thomas said.
"Port Melbourne are up near the top of the table and were missing five players through injuries and we had to have a few under-16 boys sit on the bench.
"We had to change our formation and we had to play players out of position.
"We were only 1-0 down until late in the game and we could have got something out of the game.
"The boys did themselves and the club proud."
Lachlan McGuire scored all three goals for Port Melbourne, while Bendigo City striker Hamish Walker scored for the home side from the penalty spot late in the game.
"They were three soft goals that we conceded, which was the only disappointing thing,'' Thomas said.
"We had three of our normal defenders out, so we had to change the way we played.
READ MORE: CV League One weekend wrap
"We tried to hit them on the counter attack and on other days our chances would have gone in, but it was the same old story in terms of not having any luck."
Walker's goal was his 14th of the campaign and he's in second place in the race for the Golden Boot - one behind the lead.
"We have seven games to go and we still have plenty to play for,'' Thomas said.
"We want to finish the season with a few more wins and we'd love to get Hamish over the line as far as the Golden Boot goes would be a great thing, not just for him, but the team as well."
It's been a marathon season for Bendigo City and Thomas conceded the workload was starting to take its toll.
"We started training late November because the season started in the first week of February,'' he said.
"We had an 11-game grading period and then we have a 22-round season. 33 games across the season is a lot of football... it's basically what professional footballers do.
"We try to give the boys a few nights off here and there and we have a great partnership with Thrive Gym, so we get the boys there one night a week for recovery or strength and conditioning work.
"The boys have school to think about and we always tell them that school is the most important thing to them. It's a real balancing act.
"It's a very long season for everyone - players and coaches."
Bendigo City is away to fourth-placed Bulleen Lions next Sunday.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.