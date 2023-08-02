BFNL: The run home for the seven clubs fighting for finals

1: Sandhurst (50, 12-1-1, 206.86)
Given their dominance at the QEO, it's hard to envisage the Dragons dropping a game for the remainder of the home and away season.
They have two easy kills away against Maryborough and Castlemaine but face Gisborne and Eaglehawk at home.
The Dragons have not conceded over 60 points at the QEO this season and play their home turf to perfection.
They'll have too much class for Gisborne, which makes their final-round game against the Hawks potentially the decider on whether they claim the minor premiership.
FIXTURE:
R15 vs Maryborough (A) - Win
R16 vs Gisborne (H) - Win
R17 vs Castlemaine (A) - Win
R18 vs Eaglehawk (H) - Win
Predicted Finish: 1st
2: Golden Square (48, 12-2, 238.86%)
A ten-game winning streak would need to stretch to 14 for Square to push the Dragons of the top of the hill.
It's doubtful the Dragons will lose one, let alone two, so Square will need to front up to some big challenges away from Wade Street in the last month.
They are the opposite of the Dragons, having easy fixtures at home while needing to travel to Gisborne and Eaglehawk.
Gisborne at Gardiner Reserve is no certainty, but you'd expect with Square's form, they'd get the job done, but a round 17 match at Canterbury Park is a genuine 50-50, especially with its likely meaning for the Hawks own double chance aspirations.
FIXTURE:
R15 vs Gisborne (A) - Win
R16 vs Castlemaine (H) - Win
R17 vs Eaglehawk (A) - Win
R18 vs Kangaroo Flat (H) - Win
Predicted Finish: 2nd
3: Eaglehawk (38, 9-4-1, 195.74%)
Six points clear of fourth, it would seem to the untrained eye that Eaglehawk has secured third spot and the vital double chance.
But they are not safe yet, especially with their last two weeks being against Square and the Dragons.
It's more so down to the winner of Strathfieldsaye versus South Bendigo on Saturday having the potential to go 4-0 that could mean the Hawks will need to upset one of the ladder leaders to confirm its hold on third.
As already stated, can't see anyone beating Sandhurst at the QEO right now, so their home game against Square will be their biggest of the season should other results go as expected.
FIXTURE:
R15 vs Kangaroo Flat (H) - Win
R16 vs Kyneton (A) - Win
R17 vs Golden Square (H) - Loss
R18 vs Sandhurst (A) - Loss
Predicted Finish: 4th
4: South Bendigo (32, 8-6, 131.88%)
There's a sense that the Bloods are just a rung below the other four sides in the top five.
They are 1-6 against Square, Sandhurst, Eaglehawk and Strathfieldsaye this season, so whether or not they sneak into third, they need a statement win this weekend against the Storm just for their own confidence.
They get the Storm at the right time, who is still recovering from a vast injury list, but after a quality second-half performance against the Hawks on Saturday, you'd expect Darryl Wilson's men to be just too strong at Tannery Lane for Nathan Horbury's charges.
Also, feel Gisborne are due one more scalp this season, and I have that coming against the Bloods at Gardiner Reserve in round 17.
FIXTURE:
R15 vs Strathfieldsaye (A) - Loss
R16 vs Maryborough (H) - Win
R17 vs Gisborne (A) - Loss
R18 vs Castlemaine (H) - Win
Predicted Finish: 5th
5: Strathfieldsaye (32, 8-6, 131.26%)
In the exact same boat as the Bloods, win this week, and third spot is still on the cards.
As coach Darryl Wilson has previously highlighted, they have already played the best the BFNL has on offer and have a comparatively easier run into finals.
It would be remarkable if they were to snatch third spot, but if they can snare the points on Saturday, their final three matchups look much juicier.
The Bloods game is a 50-50, but I've got them winning and continuing that form for the rest of the season, which will see them leap Eaglehawk into third.
FIXTURE:
R15 vs South Bendigo (H) - Win
R16 vs Kangaroo Flat (A) - Win
R17 vs Maryborough (H) - Win
R18 vs Kyneton (A) - Win
Predicted Finish: 3rd
6: Kyneton (28, 7-7, 83.77%)
While the Tigers should be on equal points with either the Storm of Bloods by Saturday's conclusion, their poor percentage makes it difficult for them to grab an unlikely finals spot.
They will be hoping for the Storm to falter this week before meeting with them in the season's final round.
Even if that were to happen and they'd win in the final round, the Tigers would still likely need to beat Eaglehawk at home as well.
So that means they'll need to go 4-0 from here, a scenario which is just too difficult.
Have the Hawks and Storm beating them at the Showgrounds anyway.
FIXTURE:
R15 vs Castlemaine (A) - Win
R16 vs Eaglehawk (H) - Loss
R17 vs Kangaroo Flat (A) - Win
R18 vs Strathfieldsaye (H) - Loss
Predicted Finish: 6th
7: Gisborne (24, 6-8, 125.22%)
How much will the reigning premiers be ruing its loss to the Tigers on Saturday?
For the second time this season, they were plus 26 on the Tigers in inside 50s and lost by under a kick.
Had they won, they'd have been every chance to make it due to their strong percentage and form line that saw them on a three-game winning streak before the slipup against the arch-enemy.
Will definitely need to win every game from here and hope other results go their way.
With the top two and Bloods still, to come, that won't be happening.
They are more than good enough to claim a scalp or two, though and thus have them beating the Bloods in round 17.
FIXTURE:
R15 vs Golden Square (H) - Loss
R16 vs Sandhurst (A) - Loss
R17 vs South Bendigo (H) - Win
R18 vs Maryborough (A) - Win
Predicted Finish: 7th
