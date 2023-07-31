A clearing auction aimed at raising enough funds to provide full-time care for a good mate in declining health appears to have achieved its objective.
All 660 items listed for sale were cleared in the online auction which saw more than 500 bidders registered, including some from overseas.
Mr Brown's good friend Graeme Serjeant said the auction went "extremely well"
"The auctioneer (Martin Evans) did a wonderful job, he couldn't have done any better," Mr Serjeant said.
MORE NEWS:
A public preview day of the items up for sale was held on Friday, July 28 at Mr Brown's house in Ascot which attracted a large crowd of onlookers.
Among the items up for sale were aircraft parts, motor vehicles, tools, lathes and even a Morse Code machine.
A rare 1925 Bean truck chassis sold for $5200 plus taxes and on-road costs after 38 bidders battled it out for control.
Even more popular was the 1937 Daimler Straight 8 which had 67 bidders in the race for ownership with the vehicle eventually selling for $14,700.
The 1984 yellow Toyota Hiace van sold for $3100 and a 1988 230E Saloon Mercedes Benz went under the hammer for $1750.
Some of the other more unusual items to sell were a metal anvil for $600, a full size pool table for $120 and an aeroplane pilot flying goggles for $70.
According to auctioneer Mr Evans, the mix of motoring and aviation plus household items made the Ascot auction 'one out of the ordinary'.
Organisers thanked everyone involved and were confident Mr Brown would now get the full-time care he needs.
