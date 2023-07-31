Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse extra
Photos

Crucial wins for finals aspirants in CV League One

By Adam Bourke
Updated July 31 2023 - 1:46pm, first published 1:27pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Spring Gully's Letesha Bawden on her way to three goals against Strathdale at Beischer Park on Saturday. Pictures by Brendan McCarthy
Spring Gully's Letesha Bawden on her way to three goals against Strathdale at Beischer Park on Saturday. Pictures by Brendan McCarthy

Spring Gully United strengthened its hopes of qualifying for the CV League One Women grand final when it defeated Strathdale on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.