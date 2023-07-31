Spring Gully United strengthened its hopes of qualifying for the CV League One Women grand final when it defeated Strathdale on Saturday.
The 5-0 victory lifted the Reds into second place on the ladder behind runaway leader Strathfieldsaye Colts United.
Letesha Bawden scored a hat-trick and Paige Conder added a brace in the Reds' impressive win.
They're level on points with third-placed Shepparton United, but the Reds have a far superior goal difference and they have an easier run home.
"5-0 was a good result,'' Spring Gully coach Simon Smith said.
"Strathdale has improved and they're trying to play the right way with the ball on the deck.
"We limited them to few chances and we could have scored a few more, but the Strathdale keeper pulled off a couple of great saves.
"We're up to second place now and our destiny is in our own hands. If we win our last two games against Shepparton South and Tatura we'll finish second."
FC Eaglehawk's 2-1 win over Shepparton South ensured the Hawks will finish fifth on the ladder.
The League One Women play a top-four finals system, so the Hawks will miss the finals but it's been an encouraging season for the rebuilding squad.
Jess Dover and Lara Priest gave the Borough a 2-0 advantage before Jasmine Vukcevic scored a consolation goal for South.
"We knew it was going to be tough after the game we played against them earlier in the season,'' Eaglehawk coach Kieran Forrest said.
"The girls all played their roles and we came away with a good win."
After not winning a game in 2022, the Hawks have shown great improvement to force their way up to fifth place on the ladder.
"It's already been a big improvement, the girls have done a great job," Forrest said.
"Hopefully, we can finish the season strongly and build on it for next year."
Strathfieldsaye Colts United made it 11 wins from 11 games when it defeated fourth-placed Tatura 2-0.
First half goals from Liz Watkins and Michelle Duffy were enough for Colts to continue their unbeaten run in 2023.
Colts now prepare for Sunday's League Cup final against Shepparton United at Truscott Reserve. The game is scheduled to kick-off from 11am.
Five teams, split by four points, fighting for the final four spots in the top six - the CV League One Men play-off race was blown wide open on the weekend.
Strathdale's 2-0 win over Spring Gully United and Shepparton South's 4-1 victory over FC Eaglehawk left the league with a tantalising run home over the final two rounds of the home and away season.
Tatura and Shepparton South have the top two positions locked away, but third to sixth could change dramatically between Shepparton United (17 points), FC Eaglehawk (17), Epsom (16), Spring Gully United (15) and Strathdale (13).
Strathdale kept its season alive thanks to two first half goals against the Reds.
Experienced duo Nick Watson and Jon Bryers scored in the space of three minutes midway through the first half to put the Bues on the road to victory.
The young Reds struggled to break down the disciplined Strathdale defence and the Blues secured their third win of the season.
Strathdale and Spring Gully both have a daunting run home. The Blues tackle Shepparton United and Shepparton South, while the Reds meet Shepparton South and Tatura.
FC Eaglehawk grabbed an early lead against Shepparton South when Brent Hamblin scored in the third minute.
South star Joel Aitken levelled the scores three minutes later before a Sean Grant penalty gave the home side the lead after 18 minutes. Luke Viney's second goal of the season lifted Shepparton South to a 3-1 advantage after 28 minutes.
The Borough defence tightened up, but the damage had been done.
Grant's second goal of the match midway through the second half gave South an impressive 4-1 victory and kept the pressure on Tatura in the battle for top spot and the championship.
Tatura maintained its two-point advantage at the top of the table after it tashed bottom side Strathfieldsaye Colts United 14-0.
The Ibises scored nine goals in the first 45 minutes and five in the second half.
Cody Sellwood and Aaron Niglia both had hat-tricks on the board within the first 25 minutes of play and finished the match with five and four-goal hauls respectively.
Tatura and Shepparton South will do battle for the first trophy of the season in Sunday's men's League Cup final at Truscott Reserve from 2.30pm.
