Thirty-seven people charged in police crackdown on bad driving

By Jenny Denton
Updated August 1 2023 - 8:12am, first published 4:30am
Highway patrol boss Senior Sergeant Ian Brooks says drivers should get the message that police can be anywhere at any time. Picture by Glenn Daniels
A Bendigo driver instantly lost both their licence and their car when the vehicle was allegedly caught travelling at more than 25km over the speed limit.

