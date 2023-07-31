Storm aiming to peak at right time during injury riddled campaign

There's a general rule of thumb in football that the premiers are almost always one of the healthiest teams in the competition.
You don't have to be a footy expert to understand that having your best side on the park means you're more likely to win.
Out at Tannery Lane, Darryl Wilson's Strathfieldsaye is limping to finals in a season where they have been continuously savaged by injury.
Even with the return of first-choice ruckman Timothy Hosking, gun midfielder Jake Moorhead and Cooper Jones against Eaglehawk on Saturday, the Storm once again weren't looked upon favourably by the footy gods last week.
The loss of Boden Alexander (calf), Jordan Wilson (broken finger) and Shannon Geary (hamstring) was compounded by a trio of late outs with Caleb Ernst managed, Benjamin Lester succumbing to illness, and Bode Stevens called up for North Melbourne VFL duties.
Their poor first quarter on Saturday against Eaglehawk, which saw them concede eight goals to one, cost them the match.
Still, it's not hard to envisage a scenario where if a bit more experience and class were available, they would have been far more efficient heading inside 50 in the last quarter when they were making a hefty charge.
There is light at the end of the tunnel, though.
Ernst is expected to return for only his third game in 2023 this Saturday, while Lester should have recovered from his illness, and Bode Stevens could rejoin the side from the VFL.
Most importantly, Storm coach Darryl Wilson told the Bendigo Advertiser last week that Jack Exell isn't far away from recovering from his Achilles injury.
If they can get Cal McCarty back from Essendon VFL duties as well, then the Storm will be heading into finals somewhere close to resembling their best 22 and Wilson's tactic of playing it safe will have paid off.
"We're not at full strength, and those couple of late outs hurt us on Saturday," Wilson said.
"But we've got a long-term strategy which we stuck with against Eaglehawk by deciding not to risk some blokes, and that cost us a bit in the short term."
The question that this strategy of hoping to peak at the right time health wise poses is whether the Storm has left their run too late?
We'll get a clearer outlook on how close or far away they are from finding their top footy this Saturday against South Bendigo, who are on equal points.
But a loss here and they would likely be joined by Kyneton (who play Castlemaine) on 32 points by Saturday evening.
Wilson is not concerned about missing the top five, even if they were to fail against the Bloods, with his side having already played the best the league has to offer.
"I don't worry about the draw when people tell me we're in fifth or sixth spot because we've already played Sandhurst, Golden Square and Eaglehawk," he said.
"We'll keep battling on, but we've done the hard yards, and other sides around us still have to play them.
"In saying all that, if we don't win the next lot, we don't deserve to play finals."
The Storm face Kangaroo Flat (A), Maryborough (H) and Kyneton (A) following the Bloods clash.
