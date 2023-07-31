CVFLW top three flex their muscles over bottom three

The top three sides in the CVFLW flexed their muscles across the weekend, easily accounting for the trio of clubs sitting outside the top four.
It started on Friday night with the one match of genuine intrigue in round 12 when ladder leaders Castlemaine travelled to a desperate Bendigo Thunder.
The 11-0 Magpies were always going to be too strong for the Thunder, who succumbed 13.4 (82) to 2.2 (14), but put in a commendable performance.
An upset for the ages was in sight at halftime, with the Magpies only leading by eight.
But the Pies class shone through in the second half opening up a 26-point buffer by the final change before putting the Thunder to the sword in the last with a seven-goal to-none term.
The loss means the Thunder most likely need to win its last two games to usurp Golden Square in fourth.
They will win this Saturday at North Bendigo, but a final-round clash with Eaglehawk should determine who makes finals.
On Sunday afternoon, the bottom two sides in North Bendigo and Strathfieldsaye were no match for Woorinen and Eaglehawk.
Woorinen's Donal and Tenay Fellows combined for 15 of the Tigers' 23 goals, with Donal nailing ten.
The Bulldogs' only goal of the afternoon came in the first quarter, but they still trailed by six majors at the opening exchange.
The lead didn't exceed the ton until the final stanza, where the Tigers put their foot down with an eight-goal to zero quarter.
Over at Tannery Lane, the Tigers' rivals for second spot Eaglehawk was conducting its own demolition job against Strathfieldsaye.
The 131-point win ensures the Hawk's percentage stays fairly superior to the Tigers.
Box Hill VFLW player Drew Ryan was again in the best, and she could be the late-season boost that helps the Hawks to a grand final.
The Hawks and Tigers do battle this Sunday in a game that should decide who gets the double chance.
