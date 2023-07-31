Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse extra
Photos

CVFLW top three flex their muscles over bottom three

NS
By Nathan Spicer
Updated July 31 2023 - 5:51pm, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Strathfieldsaye's Dani Jeffery attempts to break and Eaglehawk tackler on Sunday. Picture by Adam Bourke
Strathfieldsaye's Dani Jeffery attempts to break and Eaglehawk tackler on Sunday. Picture by Adam Bourke

The top three sides in the CVFLW flexed their muscles across the weekend, easily accounting for the trio of clubs sitting outside the top four.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NS

Nathan Spicer

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.