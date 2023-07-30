Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Bendigo police searching for Michael Hughes wanted on warrant

Updated July 31 2023 - 10:59am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michael Hughes. Picutre by Victoria Police
Michael Hughes. Picutre by Victoria Police

Police are searching for a 29-year-old man wanted on warrant in relation to assault related offences.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.