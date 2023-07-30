Police are searching for a 29-year-old man wanted on warrant in relation to assault related offences.
Michael Hughes was described as being Caucasian in appearance, about 179cm tall with a thin build and long blonde hair.
He is known to frequent the Eaglehawk and Bendigo areas.
Investigators have released an image of Hughes in the hope someone may be able to provide information on his current whereabouts.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or make a confidential report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au
MORE NEWS:
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.