Crucial wins for Eaglehawk, Kyneton as BFNL top five takes shape

By Adam Bourke
Updated July 30 2023 - 5:39pm, first published 5:13pm
Eaglehawk's Sam Thompson stretches for the ball in front of Strathfieldsaye's Harry Teasdale. Picture by Brendan McCarthy
Eaglehawk took a giant step towards securing the double-chance and Kyneton breathed life into its finals hopes in round 14 of the BFNL.

