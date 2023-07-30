Eaglehawk took a giant step towards securing the double-chance and Kyneton breathed life into its finals hopes in round 14 of the BFNL.
Eaglehawk's stunning eight-goal-to-one opening quarter ambush of Strathfieldsaye set up its 14-point win over the Storm and moved the Hawks six points clear in the race for third spot with four rounds remaining.
The Hawks are on 38 points, with fourth-placed South Bendigo and fifth-placed Strathfieldsaye both on 32 points. The Bloods and Storm play each other next Saturday, while Eaglehawk hosts Kangaroo Flat.
Strathfieldsaye, which has lost three of its past four matches, and South Bendigo have an easier run home than Eaglehawk, but the out of sorts Storm and the Bloods all of a sudden have the Kyneton Tigers nipping at their heels.
The Tigers' thrilling three-point win over Gisborne on Saturday kept their season alive and, in the process, probably ensured Gisborne would become the first BFNL reigning premier since Sandhurst in 2005 to miss the finals the year after winning the flag.
Cameron Manuel kicked the match-winning goal for Kyneton as the Tigers defeated Gisborne twice in the same season for the first time sice 2018.
The Tigers have had three wins by three points or less in 2023.
Kyneton is one win and the best part of 50 percentage points behind the Bloods and Storm. However, that gap should close further next weekend when the Tigers travel to Castlemaine.
They finish the season with games against Eaglehawk (home), Kangaroo Flat (away) and Strathfieldsaye (home).
At the top of the table, Sandhurst and Golden Square locked away the double-chance for the finals.
Sandhurst's 29-point win over South Bendigo and Golden Square's 193-point drubbing of Maryborough ensured the Dragons and Dogs can't be dislodged from the top three.
Playing without key midfielders Lee Coghlan and Cooper Smith, the Dragons did enough to defeat their former QEO co-tenant and retain their half a game lead over Square in the battle for the minor premiership.
The Dragons and Bulldogs have a similar run home, with their trickiest encounters over the final month against Gisborne and Eaglehawk.
The final round game between Sandhurst and Eaglehawk at the QEO could determine top spot and third place.
In the remaining round 13 game, Kangaroo Flat fought off a plucky Castlemaine by 23 points at Dower Park.
It was the Roos' fifth win of the year - the first time the club has won five games in a season since 2016.
Castlemaine's VFL-listed star Bailey Henderson did his best to get the Pies over the line, kicking seven goals in a best on ground performance.
