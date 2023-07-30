Bendigo Advertiser
Joel Brett has a day out in Golden Square's big win over Pies

Updated July 30 2023 - 4:32pm, first published 4:30pm
Braydon Vaz was one of 13 individual goalkickers for Golden Square. Picture by Darren Howe
Braydon Vaz was one of 13 individual goalkickers for Golden Square. Picture by Darren Howe

Golden Square cruised to its 10th BFNL win on the trot when it thrashed Maryborough by 193 points at Wade Street on Saturday.

