Golden Square cruised to its 10th BFNL win on the trot when it thrashed Maryborough by 193 points at Wade Street on Saturday.
Forward Joel Brett kicked 12 goals as the Dogs won 36.18 (234) to 5.11 (41).
"We went through our process and ticked most of the boxes,'' Golden Square coach Christian Carter said.
"We were consistent for four quarters and I think our scoring across the four quarters was eight, eight, nine and 11 goals. I thought our offence was super.
"We worked on our running game and transition from half-back. Our pressure was probably down a bit, but when the game is done and dusted at quarter-time those levels tend to drop."
Brett took his season to 69 goals and he leads the race for the Ron Best Medal by 11 goals from Storm's Lachlan Sharp.
"Joel probably passed off half a dozen again. It was good to see him fill his boots,'' Carter said of Brett.
Lively forward Jack Stewart bagged five goals and earned high praise from his coach.
"We sent him back to the reserves to work on some things.
"He had three or four weeks back in the reserves and then he came back into the seniors and in the four games he's played he's kicked four, four two and five goals.
"It's a super return. He has a lot of confidence and he's playing his role really well for us."
The positive sign for Maryborough was 16 scoring shots against a top-five team.
Their previous best against a top-five team this year was 13 against South Bendigo.
Midfielder Joel Swatton, the consistent Kya Lanfranchi and impressive youngster Kaian Constable were best for the Pies.
