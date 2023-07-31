A graveside gathering has honoured a remarkable World War Two Anzac in Quarry Hill.
They came on Sunday to pay tribute to Arthur Gleeson at his final resting place, which until now has lacked a headstone or indeed any obvious clue as to the man buried there.
Arthur died in 2003.
He was well-known as a lay Catholic priest, though it appears many did not know of his Second World War Service.
Arthur served in hospitals across Australia during the war years and eventually found himself on the Indonesian island Moratoi in 1945, where Allied forces were in the midst of battle with the Japanese military.
He went on to serve in Borneo and returned to Australia after the war's end.
The Bendigo RSL sub-branch and Catholic church teamed up to fund the grave restoration.
