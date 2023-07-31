SHANE Fliedner is the first to admit his 2022-23 racing season was not as prolific as he would have liked.
But that didn't stop the astute Bendigo trainer from ending it with a flurry of winners.
His victory at Echuca last Friday with Allocate delivered Fliedner his third winner in six days.
It followed the city success of the filly Cute As at Caulfield the previous Saturday and that of Zedemski on his home track at Bendigo on Thursday.

Astonishingly, nearly half of Fliedner's tally of seven winners for the season, from 82 starters - at a winning percentage of nine per cent - came in the final week.
It was enough for him to finish equal second in the Bendigo leading trainer's award behind Brent Stanley on 18 winners.
Jarrod Robinson, who finished equal with Fliedner, will take home the strike rate award at 16.28 per cent, when the honours are handed out at the Bendigo Trainers Association's annual presentation dinner at the Bendigo Jockey Club on August 12.
Fliedner was thrilled to see Allocate finally break through after the three-year-old gelding had shown glimpses of potential in finishing second twice in his first five starts, including on debut at Bendigo in February.
"He has promised a lot. We thought he might have won a maiden before this," he said.
"His synthetic run (last start at Ballarat), he got lost in the dust and he just needed to get onto the right track and at the right distance and (Friday) was the day.
"He did have a think about it (down the straight), but Jamie took that out of him and made him focus and get the job done."
Jockey Jamie Mott admitted to a few nervous moments in the straight after Allocate had hit the front, but looked to hesitate before regaining his momentum.
"He has obviously run some nice races beforehand," he said.
"I was able to begin well from a wider gate and sit outside the leader. He sort of shook off the leader and then had a really good think about it for 100 or 150m.
"Once I showed him the whip for a little bit of encouragement, it really helped him to the line."
Fliedner's hopes of a win at the Victorian Equine Group Bendigo Horse of the Year Awards will rest with Cute As in the three-year-old category.
The undefeated filly's two wins were highlighted by her success in open company at Caulfield.
She also won on debut at Seymour in April.
Main opposition will come from the Stanley-trained Sorel Rising, whose three wins included a city win in a benchmark 70 at Morphettville, in March.
He was also placed at Sandown in benchmark 64 company in early March.
