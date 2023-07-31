Bendigo Advertiser
Allocate caps third win in six days for Bendigo trainer Shane Fliedner

By Kieran Iles
Updated July 31 2023 - 5:16pm, first published 2:00pm
Allocate, ridden by Jamie Mott, charges to victory at Echuca last Friday, giving Bendigo trainer Shane Fliedner the distinction of saddling up three winners in six days. Picture by Racing Photos
SHANE Fliedner is the first to admit his 2022-23 racing season was not as prolific as he would have liked.

