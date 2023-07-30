The Mt Gambier Pioneers stand in the way of the Bendigo Braves and a berth in the NBL1 South Women grand final.
The Pioneers advanced to a preliminary final clash with the Braves after edging out Ringwood 74-72 in a semi-final thriller.
Ringwood had multiple chances to force overtime or win the game in the final two minutes, but the Pioneers did enough to keep their season alive.
The Pioneers finished second on the ladder behind the Braves, but lost their first final to Geelong United.
The Braves-Pioneers clash is at Red Energy Arena on Saturday night from 6pm.
In the other preliminary final, Geelong United will host Waverley after the Falcons defeated Eltham Wildcats 80-57 in Sunday's other semi-final.
On the rebound from losing to Bendigo last week, the Falcons set up their win with a 42-26 first half.
The winners of the two preliminary finals meet in the grand final in Melbourne on August 12.
The final four is set in the men's competition.
Mt Gambier hosts the Knox Raiders on Friday night, while Sandringham Sabres are at home to the Diamond Valley Eagles on Saturday night.
Diamond Valley upstaged Frankston 95-91 in their semi-final clash, while Knox proved too good for Eltham 84-81 in the other semi-final.
Frankston had finished second on the ladder, but lost both of its finals.
The winners of the NBL1 South men's and women's grand finals advance to the NBL1 National Championships, which will be held in Perth from August 18-20.
