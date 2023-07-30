Bendigo Advertiser
Home/Sport/Basketball

Bendigo Braves and Mt Gambier to battle for grand final berth

Updated July 30 2023 - 4:09pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bendigo Braves guard Cassidy McLean drives to the basket in the qualifying final win over Waverley. Picture by Darren Howe
Bendigo Braves guard Cassidy McLean drives to the basket in the qualifying final win over Waverley. Picture by Darren Howe

The Mt Gambier Pioneers stand in the way of the Bendigo Braves and a berth in the NBL1 South Women grand final.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.