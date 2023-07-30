Volunteers plant 2700 trees, shrubs in one day | Pictures

Alex Pascoe and Frankie Baillie were among those planting trees that might eventually outgrow them at the Ironbark Gully Reserve on Sunday.
A total of 170 people planted 2700 trees, shrubs and everlasting daisies at the Victoria Street site over several hours.
More pictures from the tree planting:
They included nearby residents volunteering their time to improve their neighbourhood and create a haven for nature.
The National Tree Day project was part of a wider push to rejuvenate the reserve that has been running since the first big plantings in 2016.
Organisers at the Ironbark Gully Friends have branded Sunday's session a success.
