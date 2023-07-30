Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Volunteers plant 2700 trees, shrubs in one day | Pictures

Updated July 30 2023 - 4:22pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Pascoe and Frankie Baillie water a new plant at the Ironbark reserve during a tree planting session on Sunday. Picture by Brendan McCarthy
Alex Pascoe and Frankie Baillie water a new plant at the Ironbark reserve during a tree planting session on Sunday. Picture by Brendan McCarthy

Alex Pascoe and Frankie Baillie were among those planting trees that might eventually outgrow them at the Ironbark Gully Reserve on Sunday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.