Nullawil has been fighting a war on two fronts, and on Saturday, they won one of those battles when it defeated Wycheproof-Narraport 13.12 (90) to 7.6 (48)
The win has consolidated the Maroons' spot in the top four and, besides a minor miracle, virtually ensures their ticket to finals in their first season in the NCFL.
As has been the case all season, the Demons have managed to stick with the pack on the ladder but fail to truly challenge the top four sides.
The Maroons proved they were a class above on Saturday, winning all four quarters in a comprehensive performance.
"It was an important game against a pretty good side, and we had to beat them to stay in top two contention and make it hard for them to finish top four," he said.
"There were a few patches where they came pretty hard, especially in the second term, but I was very happy with the overall performance as three out of the four quarters were strong showings by us."
Barker said his sides disposal at either ends of the ground was the most pleasing aspect of the afternoon.
"Our spread from the backline and disposal when exiting defensive 50 was good," he said.
"It's an area we haven't been touching on much this season, but we made it a focus heading into Saturday, and it paid off.
"Our delivery going forward has also been an issue in the past fortnight, but we managed to clean it up."
Dean Smith was superb with a game-high five goals while playing a 50-50 split between forward and midfield.
Smith has now kicked nine goals in two weeks.
Barker and his men can now turn their attention to the other front with an opportunity to finish top two and snare a double chance.
Sitting four points behind Birchip-Watchem with a game in hand and a better percentage, their match against fellow top two aspirant Donald next Saturday is both clubs' biggest game of 2023 so far.
The Maroons haven't beaten a fellow top-four side since its shock win over the reigning premier Bulls in round one, and this game presents as their last opportunity to make a statement before finals.
"They knocked us off at home last time, so we're out for a bit of revenge," Barker said.
"We're looking forward to a tough contest, and we've had a few guys return since that game, so hopefully, it's a different outcome."
The Blues head into that match after defeating St Arnaud by 103 points in a game that was again dominated by Sam Dunstan.
The spearhead kicked nine to take his tally to 71 from 13 games in 2023.
Elsewhere in the NCFL, Wedderburn put in a respectable performance at Birchip-Watchem but fell by 26 points, while Sea Lake-Nandaly went 13-0 with an 85-point victory over Charlton.
