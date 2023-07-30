Out at the Bendigo Indoor Antiques & Collectables Fair | Photos

Crowds came out in force over the weekend to the Bendigo Indoor Antiques & Collectables Fair.
And so did our photo journalist Brendan McCarthy, who caught up with collectable enthusiasts of all stripes and the Bendigo Showgrounds.
The fair featured everything from glassware to toys, vintage and more.
More pictures from the fair:
Over 40 stallholders were expected, with entry and stallholder fees raising money for event hosts Kangaroo Flat Football and Netball Club.
The club came up with the idea for the event after seeing the success of similar collectable and swap meet events in Maldon, event organiser Leanne Mitchell said.
"So we thought, why not - we'll give it a crack," she said.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.