For the second time in 2023, Kyneton has broken the hearts of its arch-rival Gisborne triumphing 17.8 (110) to 16.11 (107) in one of the games of the BFNL season.
Back in round five, a brilliant kicking display saw the Tigers sneak home by two points at Gardiner Reserve in what was described at the time by former coach Paul Chapman as one of his best wins while at the club.
This one would have been even sweeter for the Tigers faithful.
It has kept their season alive, with the Yellow and Black only sitting four points behind Strathfieldsaye in fifth while also destroying their great rivals' own finals aspirations.
"We're pretty happy down here at the moment because any win against Gisborne is a great win if you're from Kyneton," Tigers interim coach Darren Chambers said.
Both sides were fully aware of the importance of this clash, with it being a virtual elimination final, and they did it justice by producing a seesawing battle that saw momentum swings galore.
In an 11-goal opening term, the Tigers took an eight-point lead into the break before the Bulldogs got on top in the second, nailing six goals to three.
When the Bulldogs got out to a 20-point buffer early in the final stanza, the outlook was beginning to look bleak for Chambers men, but the new coach threw caution to the wind putting all his best players in the guts, which swung momentum.
As he's done before, in 2023, Cameron Manuel was the match-winner putting the Tigers in front with three minutes remaining.
Bulldog Zac Denahy had the chance to win it for his side in the last minute but failed to convert.
With the Tigers finally getting their best side back on the park in the past fortnight, Chambers emphasised fast ball movement, which resulted in the shootout.
"We decided to open it up a bit as we were close to full strength, so with the forward line we had, the focus was getting the ball in as quickly and as many times as possible, and I thought our front six was slightly more potent than theirs," Chambers said.
The Tigers would likely need to win its remaining four matches, two of which are at home against Eaglehawk and Strathfieldsaye, to stand a serious chance of finals due to their poor percentage of 83.77.
Lucas Iudica was voted as the Tigers' best for a second week running, with Bailey McGee and Cameron Manuel also put in quality performances.
Luke Ellings continued to show his versatility for the Bulldogs, kicking a senior career high four goals.
The Bulldogs welcome Golden Square to Gardiner Reserve next week, while the Tigers should go equal on points with Strathfieldsaye or South Bendigo (who play each other) with a win over second-last Castlemaine.
