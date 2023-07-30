Kangaroo Flat withstood a spirited challenge from a committed Castlemaine to win a tough BFNL battle at Dower Park by 23 points.
The Camp Reserve Magpies actually hit the front by five points midway through the third term thanks to three consecutive majors from Bailey Henderson.
The Roos fought back through goals to Mitchell Collins and Luke Foreman and by three-quarter time held a narrow 12-point advantage.
Back came the Pies in the final term as Henderson took three bounces through half-forward at the Station Street end and nailed his seventh goal.
That left the Flat ahead by one, straight kick - 10.11 to 10.5 - but Nicholas Keogh and co-skipper Ethan Roberts bolstered the Roos' advantage with vital goals when the pressure was at its peak.
The Magpies were not able to close the gap again as Kangaroo Flat ran out 13.18 (96) to 11.7 (73) winners.
The first half was tightly contested also although the Roos did skip out to a handy first quarter lead before the Magpies bounced back.
Foreman, Mitchell Collins and Harry Whitty were all on target at the Station Street end with only Henderson able to reply for the Maine.
He started his goal-kicking spree late in the term with two majors - the first from a set shot 25 minutes in and the second, 29 minutes in, when he burst out of a pack and ran into an unguarded goalmouth.
Busy half-forward Ryan Watson drilled the Flat's sixth goal midway through the second term. It was their only major before half-time.
Castlemaine drilled three second term goals with Ethan Maltby dribbling through an easy six-pointer, followed up by their fourth off Henderson's boot.
At the long break Flat led by two, straight kicks: 6.9 to 5.3. Both clubs added four goals in the vital third quarter although the opening 15 minutes was all Castlemaine's.
Henderson was the focus of attention. Held by the arm in a goal square marking contest he nailed his fourth goal from the free kick, followed up minutes later with a reverse, check side major.
With the Flat defence unable to contain him, Henderson's third for the term came from a bouncing shot which rolled through.
That handed the Maine the lead: 8.4 (52) to 6.11 (47).
But the Roos weren't going to be beaten on their home deck. Collins and Foreman were on target as the term wound down to give Kangaroo Flat a two-goal buffer at the last change.
Again, it was Henderson who was the focus of attention as the final term started.
He took a three-bounce run from midfield to sink his seventh goal and reduce the lead to one, straight kick: 10.11 to 10.5.
But the Roo defence, led by Ryan O'Keefe and Zac Rouse, tightened up and with Nick Keogh and Ethan Roberts on target at the scoreboard end the Roos stretched the lead which they weren't going to relinquish again.
Roberts took another key mark at centre half-forward and his second major sealed Flat's victory.
