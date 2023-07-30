Bendigo Advertiser
Eaglehawk first term onslaught proves the difference over Storm

By Nathan Spicer
July 30 2023 - 12:00pm
Eaglehawk's Kallen Geary chases a loose footy from Daniel Clohesy and James Schischka. Picture by Brendan McCarthy
Eaglehawk's Kallen Geary chases a loose footy from Daniel Clohesy and James Schischka. Picture by Brendan McCarthy

A scintillating first quarter from Eaglehawk ensured they held on against a spirited Strathfieldsaye 15.8 (98) to 12.12 (84).

