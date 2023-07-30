A scintillating first quarter from Eaglehawk ensured they held on against a spirited Strathfieldsaye 15.8 (98) to 12.12 (84).
The win consolidates the Hawks hold on third spot of the BFNL ladder, now six points clear of both the Storm and South Bendigo with a month to go in the season.
Up by 51 points early in the second stanza, the Hawks were playing some of the best footy by any side in 2023 and looked certain for a blowout win, but the undermanned Storm slowly ground their way back into the contest and should have got closer if not for poor entries inside 50 in the last term.
Nonetheless, Storm coach Darryl Wilson was pleased with the mental fortitude his side showed.
"We were disappointed with the beginning but delighted with how we responded when we could have put the gun back in the holster and lost by a 100," he said.
"Early on, their midfield was too strong for us, but we thought Timothy Hosking got us back into the game in a great ruck battle with Connor Dalgleish."
If the Hawks can find their first quarter form in September, it will make any side nervous.
Their run and carry from half-back was electric, they dominated at the contest and routinely found space inside 50.
They won the clearance count by eight, contested possessions by 16 and inside 50s by ten in the first term.
Hawks coach Travis Matheson was thrilled to see his side firing on all cylinders.
"The scores reflected it being a game where both sides wanted to play an attacking brand of footy, and it was definitely one of our better offensive performances of the season," he said.
"We had some similar quarters earlier on in the piece, but in recent times that's the best term of footy we've been able to put together."
The Storm looked flustered by the Hawks onslaught coughing up 20 midfield turnovers for the quarter.
"We spoke before the game about panicking and turning the ball over unnecessarily, and I felt we had enough of the ball to take control," Wilson said
"But we kept giving it back to them, and as a good side like them do, they made us pay."
Wilson readjusted at quarter time, pushing debutant Harry Teasdale up from half forward to the back of stoppages in an effort to limit Noah Wheeler and Billy Evans getting out the back.
From that point, the Storm controlled the game being much calmer in possession and scoring heavily from turnover and rebound.
Whereas the Hawks commanded the open spaces in the first term, the Storm's half-backs and wingers had a massive influence for the remainder of the game, carving open the Hawks defensive structure.
Matheson was thankful his side was able to experience the Storm playing their brand of footy ahead of a potential meeting in September.
"We won enough of the footy but were rushing it," he said.
"There were three or four occasions when we should have walked it in for a goal but panicked, allowing them to generate scores from rebound.
"It was good the game went the way it did because we can have a look at a few things we didn't do well in the last three quarters and come up with a plan should we meet again."
The Storm won all three quarters following the opening break and were within 23 points heading into the final term.
They peppered the Hawks defence in the final 30 minutes but could only register a single major.
It was almost a battle of markers up, with the Storm unable to find a friendly jumper up forward, having 11 inside 50 turnovers, while the Hawks seemed to kick it straight back upon exit.
After a season that has seen the Hawks lose the unlosable multiple times, Matheson was pleased with how his side processed the game's dying embers.
"It's no secret we copped a bit of stick for the positions we've found ourselves in at stages this year, but for the boys to hold on against quality opposition speaks volumes of the belief this group has," he said.
The Storm were again cruelled by injury in the leadup, even with Jake Moorhead and Hosking returning.
Shannon Geary (hamstring) and Boden Alexander (calf) were expected to miss following last weekend, but the late exclusions of Bode Stevens (VFL), Benjamin Lester (illness) and Caleb Ernst (managed) hurt an already depleted lineup.
