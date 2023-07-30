FEARED for its dominance at the attacking end of the court, Maiden Gully YCW's defence led the way in a tough 16-goal victory at Pyramid Hill on Saturday.
The Eagles, with games to come against Calivil United and Bears Lagoon-Serpentine, all but assured they would finish the home and away season with only one loss, after defeating the Bulldogs 54-38 at Mitchell Park.
With coach Adam Boldiston away overseas for a few weeks, Leisa Barry (non-playing) and Tia Webb (playing) took over the reins for the Eagles, who were challenged early by the fourth-placed Bulldogs, before they reasserted their authority in the second quarter.
A two-goal margin at quarter time menacingly became eight at half time.
After an even third term in which the Eagles increased their lead by one goal, they again flexed their muscles in the last to finish the game off convincingly.
Barry was quick to sing the praises of the Eagles' defence against a 'strong and dangerous' Bulldogs.
"Our defence couldn't do a thing wrong ... Rach (Gray), Jayne (Norton), (Laura) Butler and Christie (Griffiths). It was probably the best defensive game I have seen them play as a group over four quarters," she said.
"The way Jayne and Rach combined, they were easily our best on court.
"We were only a couple of goals up at quarter time, so credit to their defenders as well. They played really well too and were really strong.
"Our goalers had to go to a different game plan to what they have been playing the last few weeks.
"I thought the midcourt was a fairly even contest, but it was our defenders that really led the way."
MORE NETBALL:
Barry said Bulldogs youngster Imogen Broad, in particular, at goal keeper had made life tough for the Eagles' dynamic shooting duo of Webb and Meg Patterson.
"She has a beautiful vertical leap and really made Tia work for it," she said.
"I was really impressed with her game. She reads the play so well and is so athletic."
Webb, who was nursing an injury, exited the game late in the final quarter as a pre-caution, and may be rested from next week's game against the Demons.
A loss for Pyramid Hill means the double chance is now unlikely.
The Bulldogs trail Mitiamo by six points and Marong by four points with two games to play, but have an inferior percentage to both of their rivals.
Despite a convincing 21-goal win over Bears Lagoon-Serpentine, Bridgewater looks set to come up just short of playing finals this season.
The Mean Machine, who won for the seventh time this season, trail Newbridge by four points and more than 17 per cent with two rounds remaining, but with both teams scheduled to have a bye.
Bridgewater will have the chance to draw level on points with the Maroons next week against Marong, but will be idle when Newbridge takes on Pyramid Hill in round 18.
The Maroons maintained that crucial one win gap over Bridgewater with a 53-35 win against Inglewood.
Mitiamo took advantage of Marong's bye to claim second spot on the ladder after a 74-39 win at Calivil.
The Superoos have now won four straight games and eight of their last nine.
Barring upsets next Saturday, the Superoos clash against Marong in round 18 will determine which of the pair claims second spot ahead of what is looming as an intriguing finals series.
1. Maiden Gully YCW 13-1 (178.62%)
2. Mitiamo 11-3 (159.01%)
3. Marong 10-3-1 (156.92%)
4. Pyramid Hill 9-4-1 (114.04%)
5. * Newbridge 8-7 (102.16%)
6. * Bridgewater 7-8 (84.72%)
7. Calivil United 3-11 (75.55%)
8. Inglewood 2-12 (47.84%)
9. Bears Lagoon-Serpentine 0-14 (47.66)
