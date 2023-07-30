A woman embarking on a journey of a lifetime has reflected on theatre in Bendigo where she realised performing would be her destiny.
Lizzie Barrow leaves next week for an intensive month of training at Germany's Berlin Opera Academy.
Her visit will culminate in the premier academy's summer performance of Strauss's comedy Ariadne auf Naxos.
"I want to give it my all. Opera has been my dream and my passion," Ms Barrow said.
The coloratura soprano has been building her career ever since appearing at the Capital Theatre as a nine-year-old in a production of Les Miserables.
"I remember that first opening night. The music started up and I was like 'oh yeah, this is for me'," Ms Barrow said.
"It was an instant 'yep, this is what I want to do with my life'. And I've always carried that feeling."
Ms Barrow is now trying to see exactly how far she can go in opera.
She has worked with the Victorian Opera along with the BBC National Orchestra and Chorus of Wales, among others, in recent years.
Berlin is considered by many to be one of the most significant international cities for opera.
"There's so much opera happening over in Germany and I've always had it in my mind that I wanted to travel there," Ms Barrow said.
"If I can get on the international stage and travel as much as possible, that would be excellent."
She is slated to place the character Naiad at the Berlin academy, but the visit is about far more than simply taking the stage.
"It's basically a really intensive month of 8ams through to 10.30pms, with masterclasses, coaching on singing, your own personal language lessons, acting lessons, dance lessons," Ms Barrow said.
"And you have a month to put the opera together. So you have to arrive with a lot pre-learned and be ready to go."
Ms Barrow wanted to thank Bendigo for helping her reach this point in her opera journey.
"Since childhood and throughout my career, Bendigo has been amazing," she said.
Ms Barrow also wanted to thank all of her Bendigo teachers over the years, especially Joanne Gaskill, Cathy Moore and Marj Somerville.
I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.
