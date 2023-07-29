HEATHCOTE'S hopes of a drought-breaking HDFNL finals berth have been strengthened after a stirring 11-goal victory over Mount Pleasant on Saturday.
The Saints, who have not played A-grade finals in more than a decade, claimed fourth spot with a stunning 47-36 victory at Barrack Reserve.
The win was one of the Saints' most significant in the years since their last finals appearance and has set the scene for an intriguing final few weeks of the home and away season.
With three rounds remaining, Heathcote, Mount Pleasant (fifth) and North Bendigo (sixth) remain locked together on six wins.
North Bendigo turned the heat up even further on the Blues, who fell from fourth to fifth, by taking care of Leitchville-Gunbower 63-36 away from home.
Heathcote and North Bendigo have a game in hand on Mount Pleasant, which faces the toughest assignment in HDFNL netball next weekend against Elmore, before a round 17 bye.
The likely key to which two teams eventually take fourth and fifth spot will be the round 17 battle at Heathcote between the Saints and Bulldogs.
Heathcote, which clashes with Lockington-Bamawm United next Saturday, will be aiming to have plenty of momentum on their side by the time they play the Bulldogs.
Joint playing coach Brooke Bolton said Saturday's win had put the Saints' finals destiny largely back into their own hands.
"Obviously the job is not over for us, but we want to make sure we are not relying on percentage or other results to get into the top five," she said.
"The plan is to keep winning."
The victory was satisfying on many levels for the Saints, but in particular after falling short of the Blues in their previous three battles by four-or-less goals, including by only one goal earlier in the season.
"I think it's been a while since we beat Mounts. Going forward, it can take a little bit of pressure off us," she said.
"Everyone today had parts of the game where they played well and contributed something important.
"Maeve (Hogan) did a really good job. She started off the court, but came on and had a good impact, initially at goal attack, before I switched her to goal defence in the third.
"She had a real impact in defence and that probably changed the momentum a bit."
Other key playmakers included Bolton and goalers Annalyse Carroll and Georgia Bolton.
MORE NETBALL:
While it was a tough loss for Mount Pleasant, coach Carine Comer said the Saints had fully deserved their win.
She said the Blues were always going to be up against it after trailing by eight goals at quarter time.
"After a couple of positional changes, we did come back and win the second quarter to get within four and then almost got even in the third, but they just ducked out on us again in the latter part of that quarter," she said.
"Unfortunately, we just couldn't get on top of them in the last quarter and their pressure was just too good.
"Full credit to Heathcote, they were really tough. We're disappointed, but they were good."
Of most regret, the Blues squandered a chance to virtually seal a finals berth, and must now rely on results falling their way.
The undoubted positive for Comer was the polished and mature performance of teenage goal shooter Ava Nihill.
"For a 16-year-old, she just plays well beyond her years," she said.
"She was beaten in the first quarter, but in the second she came out and just really stepped it up and held her own. It was a very strong goal shooter's game.
"And it was good to have Matisse Perez back and Aish Tupper back on court. Matisse played like she hadn't missed a game. Her feeding into the ring was fantastic."
Meanwhile, Colbinabbin ended Huntly's winning streak at three with a 15-goal win at home.
The Grasshoppers - already assured of the double chance - defeated the Hawks 65-50 to remain on level pegging with second-placed White Hills on the ladder.
The Demons defeated bottom side Lockington-Bamawm United 70-25 at Scott Street.
Top-of-the-ladder Elmore had the bye.
4. Heathcote: v LBU (away); v North Bendigo (home); v Huntly (away).
5. Mount Pleasant: v Elmore (home); bye; v LBU (home).
6. North Bendigo: v White Hills (home); v Heathcote (away); v Elmore (home).
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.