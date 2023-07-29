Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse extra

Kangaroo Flat moves a step closer to BFNL double chance with big victory over Castlemaine

By Kieran Iles
Updated July 30 2023 - 1:57pm, first published July 29 2023 - 7:33pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

KANGAROO Flat delivered a reminder of why it is a genuine premiership contender, defeating Castlemaine by 23 goals at Dower Park on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.