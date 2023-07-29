KANGAROO Flat delivered a reminder of why it is a genuine premiership contender, defeating Castlemaine by 23 goals at Dower Park on Saturday.
The Roos leapfrogged the Magpies into third place on the BFNL ladder after a polished and convincing 62-39 victory on their home court.
It put them in the box seat to secure the double chance ahead of Castlemaine.
The Roos (10-4) lead the Magpies (9-4-1) by only two points, but will not play another current top five team in their remaining four games.
Castlemaine will have to negotiate undefeated Sandhurst in round 17, before a round 18 encounter against South Bendigo in which the Bloods will likely be fighting for their spot in the finals.
Stung by last week's loss to Gisborne, Kangaroo Flat - with Abbey Ryan at goal shooter and Annie Spear at goal attack - was fast out of the blocks and led 18-5 at quarter time.
It was the first time Spear, who traditionally lines up at goal shooter, had started an A-grade game since badly injuring her ankle in a pre-season match last year.
She missed the entire 2022 season and only returned to the court in the Roos' A-reserve clash against South Bendigo three weeks ago and has since played parts of the A-grade games against Maryborough and Gisborne.
Castlemaine produced its best netball of the contest in the second quarter to outscore the Roos 14-11, with Emma Winfield in centre and Jane O'Donohue (11 goals for the quarter) at goal shooter both prominent.
But any hopes of a stirring comeback were quickly doused when the Roos again found their groove in the third term to extend the margin to 14 goals, before saving their best for last in a 20-11 final term.
Coach Jayden Cowling said it was the type of response he was hoping for from his players after their disappointing loss at Gisborne.
"I'm absolutely stoked and proud of the girls ... it was a strong start," he said.
"We knew before the game that we needed a strong start as we hadn't had a strong start for a few weeks. It was an absolute focus for us.
"We went out hungry, with fire in our belly and knowing we wanted a top three spot.
"We worked hard for it and that's what we've come away with."
After a dominant opening term, Cowling said he was fully anticipating a strong response from the Magpies in the second.
"Our work rate was still there, but Castlemaine really stepped up their pressure," he said.
"But we reset at half time and were able to put the foot back down again.
"Overall, I'm really happy. We may have had that lapse in the second, but the work rate and intensity were still there.
"I really loved our fight. We spoke about how hungry we were and how important it was to win this one.
"I thought each individual player really stood up.
"I was really proud of Carly Van Den Heuvel, who didn't get much court time in Gisborne last week, but trained really hard to earn a starting seven spot and was one of our best with numerous intercepts."
Cowling was extra thrilled to have Spear back on board in the goal circle.
The shooter was elevated to the starting line-up following an ankle injury to Ash Gilmore at training on Thursday night and contributed 16 goals.
Gilmore's injury continued a horrid run at the shooting position for the Roos, who started the year without Spear, and then lost Lou Dupuy to a season-ending knee injury against Kyneton in round eight.
Dupuy underwent surgery on her ACL on Thursday.
Ashlee O'Shea spent the final quarter at goal shooter after Spear went to the bench for a rest.
Cowling said the full extent of Gilmore's injury would be known on Monday, but expectations were high it was only minor.
Despite the disappointment, Castlemaine co-coach Fiona Fowler said the Magpies had not given up on securing third spot, albeit she acknowledged they would likely need to upset Sandhurst in round 17 and have other results fall their way to achieve it.
They were without midcourters Montaya Sardi (ankle), Caitlin Richardson (back) and Maddie Carter (overseas) on Saturday, while O'Donohue played through an Achilles injury and Fowler herself was at less than 100 per cent with a chest infection.
Fowler said the Magpies had expected the Roos to come out firing in the opening term.
"I thought our second quarter was a bit of a positive. I said to the girls after the game that even though the score was what it was, we were still able to force them into some errors," she said.
"But we weren't able to transition from defence into attack. We certainly won ball against them, we just didn't do anything with it today.
"I assume we will probably meet them again in finals. Given a full line-up, and if we can convert, I would be confident in going up against them.
"But we will still be gunning for top three and that second chance."
A bit of a rev up from coach Tamara Gilchrist at quarter time had the desired effect, as Sandhurst overcame a small deficit at the first break to overwhelm South Bendigo at the QEO.
The reigning premiers - chasing their 14th straight win of the season - trailed by two goals at quarter time after a fired-up Bloods really took the fight up to them.
But like the well-oiled machine they have become, the Dragons quickly regained their mojo and produced a 21-4 second quarter to lead by 15 at the half.
It was pretty much one-way traffic in the second half, as the Dragons stretched the final margin to 49 goals, nine more than in their earlier season contest on the Bloods home court.
An emphatic 80-31 victory was well led by star midcourter Meg Williams and goal shooter Bec Smith, who finished with over 60 goals.
Among the many positives for Gilchrist were another massive score and three more quarters worth of netball for star young defender Ruby Turner, who made her welcome return from a foot injury in the previous week's match against Strathfieldsaye.
"We weren't quite focused in that first quarter, but we were able to turn things around pretty quickly," she said.
"We had everyone on deck today and rotated through the defence end.
"Ruby got three quarters under her belt - one at goal defence to find some confidence. She is firing."
The standout for South Bendigo was goal attack Olivia Mason.
At Wade Street, Maryborough notched up its third win of the season with a 49-40 victory over Golden Square.
Only two goals separated the teams at half time after the Bulldogs had bounced back from a six-goal quarter time deficit, before the Magpies set up their win with a convincing 13-6 third quarter.
Magpies coach Jordan Macilwain praised the introduction of young defender Ella Patten into the game after half time as crucial in the Magpies win.
Patten earlier played a full game in the Magpies' 17-and-under clash against the Bulldogs and spent the last two quarters in A-grade at goal defence.
"I hope the win gives the girls a bit of positivity," Macilwain said.
"We've done it hard the hard way this year. We've had three season-ending injuries and three pregnancies this season.
"It has been tough, especially not having an A-res team
"Luckily we have such a strong pool of juniors in the 17-and-unders and we have been using them a lot.
"One of them, Ella Patten, came on in the second half and really changed the game with her fresh legs and being tight on her player."
At Kyneton, second-placed Gisborne maintained its two-game lead over third-placed Kangaroo Flat with a tough 57-31 win.
A loss for the Tigers left them one win adrift of South Bendigo and Strathfieldsaye, which defeated Eaglehawk at Canterbury Park, in the battle for fifth spot ahead of a crucial encounter against a rebounding Castlemaine at Camp Reserve.
Level on 26 points, South Bendigo and Strathfieldsaye clash in the match of the round at Strathfieldsaye next Saturday.
The Bloods and Storm fought out a draw earlier in the season, with the result going a long way to determining which of the two might eventually take fifth place.
