BFNL: Dragons wear down Bloods to maintain top spot on ladder

SANDHURST has maintained top spot on the BFNL ladder, while also putting a dent in South Bendigo's top three aspirations at the QEO on Saturday.
While it was far from pretty for the Dragons, they banked another win with their 11.14 (80) to 7.9 (51) victory, which keeps the ladder-leaders half-a-game clear from second-placed Golden Square.
Conversely, South Bendigo has now fallen six points adrift of the top three following the 29-point defeat.
The win came in the 100th senior game for no frills Sandhurst defender Liam Ireland, who also captained the side in the absence of Lee Coghlan (tight hamstring).
Ireland had the match-up on South Bendigo forward Steven Stroobants, with his milestone coming on what was a big day off the field for the Dragons with their "Back To" where they had free entry for anyone who in the past has had an association with the club, with a sizeable crowd watching on.
"We had a lot of people come back to the club today who perhaps hadn't seen us play for a while and part of our focus was to show them what we're about," Sandhurst co-coach Ashley Connick said.
"I think those who came back today would be proud tonight of a club that they have been a part of."
Just as had been the case seven days earlier when they had been jumped by Golden Square in the first quarter, the Bloods again found themselves chasing tail.
The Bloods were fortunate, though, to have only been 18 points down at quarter-time after the Dragons squandered the opportunity to build a decisive early gap.
The Dragons had 10 scoring shots to two in the first term, but didn't capitalise on their chances at the city end, kicking 3.7 with the breeze.
Sandhurst's Cobi Maxted loomed as a major threat to the Bloods in the opening term as he was the recipient of some slick ball-use.
Maxted had five shots at goal in the first term for a return of 2.2, while one long-range shot from in front of the scoreboard didn't score.
The Bloods' defence was under constant pressure in the opening term as the Dragons regularly attacked with repeat inside 50 entries.
The Dragons led 3.7 to 0.1 before Stroobants kicked South Bendigo's first goal of the game at the 26-minute mark of the opening term after finishing off a Bloods' transition from deep in defence with a 40m set-shot.
Having been let off the hook with the Dragons' first quarter inaccuracy, the Bloods worked their way back into the contest during the second term.
The Bloods were able to gain some ascendancy around the contest and for the first 15 minutes of the term attacked the city end.
The Bloods kicked the first two goals of the quarter through Will Keck and wingman Wil McCaig to close within three points.
The Dragons then spent the next 10 minutes with the ball in their front half, but the Bloods defended resolutely until Sandhurst's Andrew Collins pounced and kicked a stoppage goal.
A late goal, though, to South Bendigo's Oscar White after being awarded a push in the back free-kick brought the Bloods within three points at half-time.
In what were ideal conditions, just eight goals were kicked in the first half as the Dragons led 4.7 to 4.4.
The Dragons kicked the first goal of the third term through Maxted courtesy of a free-kick, but couldn't shake off the Bloods, who remained within striking distance until two goals in a minute in time-on gave Sandhurst some breathing space.
The first came through Bendigo Pioneer-listed Dayten Uerata, who showed some X-factor when his snapshot from 40m sailed through, and then from the following centre square ruck duel the Dragons won the ball out of the middle, Collins marked and converted.
The Dragons led by 25 points at three quarter-time, 7.12 to 4.5, but the Bloods were coming home to the scoring end in the final term.
Keck gave the Bloods the perfect start to the final quarter with a goal in the opening minute from a free-kick.
However, after just two goals had been kicked to the Barnard Street end the Dragons bucked the trend and kicked two in a row through Noah Walsh and Lachlan Wright to open up a then game-high lead of 30 points.
Still, the Bloods came again, with back-to-back goals to Stroobants and midfielder Brody Haddow (from a 50m penalty) cutting the deficit to 18 points at the 10-minute mark.
But that's where the surge ended for the Bloods as the Dragons closed the game out with the last two goals to the tenacious James Coghlan, who thrived back in the midfield after playing in defence the previous week, and Wright.
Collins and Maxted both finished with three goals for the Dragons, whose best players were headed by three midfielders in Coghlan, Nick Stagg and Sam Conforti.
Conforti's searing left-foot passing was again a highlight of the game, although he missed the chance to have an impact on the scoreboard, kicking three behinds during the quarter - a quarter which ended with him laying a big tackle on Keck as he was about to drive the Bloods' inside 50.
"We felt like we had control of the game for most of the day," Connick said.
"We would liked to have kicked a bit straighter earlier... we kicked 3.7 in the first quarter, had it been 5.5 or 6.4 then it puts us in a stronger position on the scoreboard.
"To South's credit, they kept coming at us, but I thought our ability to perservere and just work hard all day was really good. Sometimes that's what a final can look like... a bit untidy and based on a lot of one-on-one footy.
"We're probably not playing our best offensive footy, but defensively we were really good again and we're pleased to bank a win against a good opposition."
Stroobants (two) and Keck (two) were multiple goalkickers for the Bloods, who remain in fourth position, but are now 1-6 against fellow sides in the top five.
As expected, Bloods' ruckman Mac Cameron, who was named his side's best, had an entertaining battle with the Dragons' Hamish Hosking, while South Bendigo coach Nathan Horbury after missing last week with a calf won plenty of ball, Alex Smith played well on a wing and Braydan Torpey worked hard in defence.
The Bloods side featured teenager Oliver Turnbull make his senior debut.
