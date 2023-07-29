In these tough times, kindness can be a balm

Times are tough. We hear it daily. About housing prices, rental affordability, the cost of our daily cup of joe, a takeaway.
The thrift of our parents, grandparents and great-grandparents eras is being resurfaced to get us through.
So, in this environment, small acts of kindness can mean the world.
An opened door when your hands are full of parcels, a murmured "excuse me" as somebody navigates past you on the footpath, a sweet little treat with your coffee order.
I was out yesterday - at the gym, in the supermarket, running errands - and random acts of kindness and politeness abounded.
Somebody told me I'd dropped something, another helped me with a trolley that wouldn't quite drive straight and somebody a tad taller than me grabbed me an item from a top shelf.
But the highlight was a slightly bemused shop attendant.
I was trying to buy a couple of tiny vegetables and the self-checkout wouldn't register the weight so it could be added to the bill.
"Too light," I joked.
"Probably," the helper replied. "Here," they said, handing them back to me, "I'm turning a blind eye today".
The small act of kindness made me smile and added a spring to my step. With such great customer service, I'll be going back.,
The world has become a lonelier place for many, more so since the the start of the COVID pandemic. To know they seen - even if just by a stranger - can be day-changing.
So, next time you're out, think about paying forward the kindness others show you. I know I will be.
Juanita Greville, Editor
