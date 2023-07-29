SATURDAY SCOREBOARD - today's football results across the region

Kyneton 17.8 (110) def Gisborne 16.11 (107).
Golden Square 36.18 (234) def Maryborough 5.11 (41).
Sandhurst 11.14 (80) def South Bendigo 7.9 (51).
Kangaroo Flat 13.18 (96) def Castlemaine 11.7 (73).
Eaglehawk 15.8 (98) def Strathfieldsaye 12.12 (84).
White Hills 13.17 (95) def LBU 5.8 (38).
Heathcote 11.9 (75) def Mount Pleasant 10.11 (71).
Leitchville-Gunbower 12.15 (87) def North Bendigo 8.8 (56).
Colbinabbin 18.16 (124) def Huntly 9.10 (64).
Pyramid Hill 10.11 (71) def Maiden Gully YCW 6.8 (44).
Inglewood 17.8 (110) def Newbridge 9.12 (66).
BL-Serpentine 14.10 (94) def Bridgewater 10.10 (70).
Calivil United 10.11 (71) def Mitiamo 9.8 (62).
Donald 18.13 (121) def St Arnaud 2.6 (18).
Birchip-Watchem 15.10 (100) def Wedderburn 11.8 (74).
Nullawil 13.12 (90) def Wycheproof-Narraport 7.6 (48).
Sea Lake Nandaly 21.14 (140) def Charlton 8.7 (55).
Maldon 39.20 (254) def Campbells Creek 2.1 (13).
Natte Bealiba 16.10 (106) def Dunolly 3.5 (23).
Maryborough Rovers 10.10 (70) def Avoca 8.10 (58).
Harcourt 17.10 (112) def Lexton 5.7 (37).
