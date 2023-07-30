LVFNL: It's official - Inglewood's 20-year finals drought is over

IT'S OFFICIAL - Inglewood is finally headed back to the Loddon Valley league finals for the first time in 20 years.
The Blues assured themselves of playing in their first final since 2003 with their 44-point victory over Newbridge on Saturday.
The 17.8 (110) to 9.12 (66) win at Newbridge gives the Blues a four-game buffer inside the top five with two rounds to play, ensuring one of country Victoria's most enduring finals droughts will be broken at last.
"It's obviously good to have it ticked off and it's now 100 per cent that the club is going to be playing finals," Inglewood coach Darrell Billett said.
"And what was good about today was it was a chance to have a hit-out on where our final is going to be played (Newbridge will host the elimination final).
"Considering where we were only two years ago, to be playing finals is huge for the club.
"As we were walking off the ground the Newbridge coach wished us all the best for the finals... it has been 20 years since someone at Inglewood has heard that."
Coming off the bye last week Inglewood hit the ground running and booted three quick goals on the way to leading by 24 points at quarter-time to put scoreboard pressure on the Maroons.
As well as the strong first quarter, Billett was also pleased with how his backline held up under a barrage of Newbridge inside 50s during the third term.
"Newbridge gave us everything in the third quarter and the boys were really solid," Billett said.
"Newbridge had 20-odd inside 50s in the third quarter and we only conceded two goals... our defence was really solid and I thought we then finished the game off really well in the last."
The Blues closed the game out with six goals to three in the final term.
For the third game in a row Cody Wright (two goals) was named best for the Blues.
"Cody is playing super footy for us and his improvement over the past 18 months has just been unbelievable," Billett said.
"He is good on both sides of the body and runs hard and has been great for us."
Wright was among seven multiple goalkickers for the Blues along with Alex Lowe (three), Daniel Polack (three), Bregon Cotchett (two), Traiton Kendal (two), Jayden Leach (two) and Keelan Payne (two).
The Maroons were best served by the consistent trio of Tyler McLeod, Will Daly and William Copland.
Calivil United ended its six-game losing streak with a nine-point victory over Mitiamo.
It was the Demons' third win of the season, two of which have now come against the Superoos.
The Demons set the win up in the first half, leading by 34 points at the main break, 6.8 to 1.4, at Calivil.
The Superoos had the better of the second half, but couldn't reel in the Demons, who prevailed 10.11 (71) to 9.8 (62) on the day the club's reunion celebrations included the senior, reserves and under-17 triple premiership triumph of 2003.
"We made hard work of it in the second half, but it was good to get over the line," said Calivil United coach Anthony Dennis, who was one of his side's best.
"We got a bit complacent in the third quarter and let Mitiamo get its running game going and didn't execute the way we wanted to."
We made hard work of it in the second half, but it was good to get over the line- Anthony Dennis - Calivil United coach
The Demons' 34-point half-time lead had been whittled back to just five points at the final change before Calivil United kicked two goals to one in the last term to win.
Among the standouts for the Demons was Cody Thompson, who continued his strong run of form, while Mitch Avard and Jake Lawry, who both kicked two goals, all featured in the best.
After kicking just one goal in the first half the Superoos unleashed seven goals during the third quarter to storm back into the game.
"Calivil jumped us and played better footy in the first half. We had a strong third quarter, but they were able to hang on," Mitiamo coach Jon Varcoe said.
"We were disappointed with the way we started; it felt like we just didn't come to play and turned the ball over, which put us under pressure.
"We had a good look at ourselves at half-time and were the better team in the second half, but just couldn't quite get it done."
Ethan Hocking in defence, midfielder Ross Turner and forward Andrew Cussen (two goals) led the best for the Superoos.
A straight-kicking first half helped Bears Lagoon-Serpentine to a 24-point win over Bridgewater in a clash of two finals-bound sides.
The Bears rebounded from the previous week's 130-point hammering from Marong to win 14.10 (94) to 10.10 (70) at Bridgewater.
The Bears' scoreline of 14.10 featured an accurate 9.2 in the first half.
"I was happy with the bounceback from the boys today off the back of last week," Bears coach Justin Laird said.
"We didn't have it all our own way today, but just kept working hard and it was a matter of applying pressure to Bridgy and capitalsing on our opportunities."
The game's leading goalkicker was Bears' forward James Rippingale, who now has four games under his belt after returning to the club just before the June 30 clearance cut-off.
"It is great having him back at Serp and he has been awesome for us the past few weeks," Laird said.
The best player for the Bears was Bailey Harrison.
"He's only little, but you give him a job to do and he just goes out and does it. He was in-and-under all day and earned himself plenty of free-kicks and gave our other midfielders plenty of service as well dishing the ball out to them," Laird said.
The quartet of James Bailey, captain Charlie Gadsden, Harry Gadsden and Laird all kicked two goals for the Bears.
After trailing by 23 points at half-time the Mean Machine closed the gap to 15 points at three quarter-time before the Bears finished off with three goals to two in the last term.
Charlton Hindle, Zane Hoiles and consistent on-baller Harry Donegan were the best for Bridgewater, which had Brayden Stepien slot three goals.
Pyramid Hill defeated Maiden Gully YCW by a margin that was much closer than their ladder positions of 2nd vs 9th would usually suggest.
While the Bulldogs were far from full strength, the Eagles competed solidly for four quarters and narrowly won the final term.
Pyramid Hill finished 27-point victors, 10.11 (71) to 6.8 (44), at home in a much more competitive game than their round seven meeting earlier in the season when the Bulldogs won by 114 points.
"It was a slog today," Pyramid Hill coach Nathan Fitzpatrick said.
"They played a possession game of football and used it well and they probably beat us in the middle.
"We got ourselves out to a five-to-six goal margin and were able to hold on to that throughout the rest of the day.
"Tom Hetherington was our best today. He played across half-back and took a number of intercept marks and provided some run and carry.
"It was Dylan Collis' first game for a couple of months after he has been overseas and it was good to get him back in with his ball-use.
"We battled hard today with a fairly undermanned side."
Jesse Sheahan and Will Perryman both kicked four goals for the Bulldogs.
William Noden, vice-captain Tyler Miles (two goals) and coach Jay McDonald were named the three best for the Eagles in what was the side's 10th loss in a row.
Inglewood is slated to host its first Loddon Valley league grand final since 2012.
The LVFNL has announced its finals venues and while it's Inglewood's turn to host the showcase day, the league will require a standby option given the Blues will be playing finals and the grand is played at a neutral senior football venue.
The finals action will get under way at Bridgewater with the qualifying final on Saturday, August 19.
Qualifying final - Bridgewater, Saturday, August 19.
Elimination final - Newbridge, Sunday, August 20.
Second semi-final - Pyramid Hill or Serpentine, Saturday, August 26.
First semi-final - Pyramid Hill or Serpentine, Sunday, August 27.
Preliminary final - Calivil, Saturday, September 2.
Grand final - Inglewood, Saturday, September 9.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.