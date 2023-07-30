HDFNL: Bombers go from 0-4 to now just percentage outside five

FROM a 0-4 start to the season, Leitchville-Gunbower is now just percentage outside the Heathcote District league top five.
The Bombers' stunning in-season turnaround continued on Saturday with a fourth-straight win that very much has finals now a realistic proposition for the hugely improved wooden-spooners of last year.
The Bombers defeated North Bendigo by 31 points at Gunbower and over the past three weeks have now beaten a trio of top-five teams - the Bulldogs, Lockington-Bamawm United and Mount Pleasant.
Following their 0-4 start the Bombers have now evened their record at 7-7, beaten every team in the competition barring ladder-leader Heathcote, and trail fifth-placed LBU by just percentage with three rounds remaining.
"To be honest, we're not talking about finals or anything like that, we're just enjoying the journey we are on at the moment and we'll let everything else take care of itself," Bombers coach Shannon Keam said.
"If we're good enough to get there and the footy gods shine upon us then we will gratefully take it, but our main focus is keep enjoying the journey and finishing the year off strongly."
The Bombers led at every change on Saturday in their 12.15 (87) to 8.8 (56) victory - their first over North Bendigo since the 2018 grand final.
Bombers' Pioneers-listed young gun Oskar Smartt displayed his talent with a six-goal haul in the win.
"Oskar was very explosive for us; he can kick the ball a long way and his ability to hit the scoreboard was very impressive," Keam said.
"He played a mix of forward/midfield and was great for us.
"Overall, it was one of those days where we had a really good team effort.
"I was really happy with Austin Windridge's game; some of his tackling and contested ball work was really good and I thought Jobee Warde was really workmanline in the ruck.
"Nathan McLellan was good down back and Matt McLennan, who played on Dylan Klemm, did a really good job."
As well as Smart's six goals, the Bombers also had assistant coach Chris Horman snare four.
The Bulldogs were restricted to just three goals across the first three quarters before adding five in the last term.
"Leitchy out-pressured us, out-worked us and were really switched on given they are playing for their season," North Bendigo coach Rob Bennett said.
"We just didn't achieve anything we set out to at the start of the day... they played the way we wanted to."
Full-back Matt Gray was named best for the Bulldogs, who after starting the day just percentage off top spot slipped to third.
Jordan Ford and Storm Giri kicked two goals apiece for the Bulldogs.
Ladder-leader Heathcote has made sure its return to the finals for the first time since 2013 will be with the aid of the double chance.
The Saints locked up the double chance and gave themselves a one-game buffer at the top of the ladder with a thrilling four-point win over Mount Pleasant at home.
For the Blues, the 11.9 (75) to 10.11 (71) defeat was their third loss in a row, two of which have been by a kick after losing to Leitchville-Gunbower by two points a fortnight earlier.
The Saints welcomed back star forward Corey Grindlay from his broken finger and he had an impact first-up kicking four goals.
"It was a real grind today. We knew Mount Pleasant had a lot to play for in terms of fighting for the double chance and were going to be hard to beat, which they were," Heathcote coach Andrew Saladino said.
"It was a really good effort to come away with the four points in what was a real finals-type game."
Gun utility Braden Padmore, who is shaping as one of the top Cheatley Medal contenders, kicked three goals and was best for the Saints, who with six in a row are now on their best winning streak since winning the opening six games of 2011.
As well as kicking three goals, Padmore also exerted a big influence in the ruck in the final term.
Defender Connor Hamilton played another fine game across half-back for the Saints, while for the Blues their best were three of their most consistent players for the season in co-coaches Ben Weightman (three goals) and Adam Baird and defender Will Wallace.
White Hills won its third game in a row, while also leaving Lockington-Bamawm United's finals aspirations vulnerable.
The Demons, who are now second, comprehensively outplayed the Cats at Scott Street, winning by 57 points, 13.17 (95) to 5.8 (38).
The Demons are now poised to have the aid of their first double chance in a finals series since 2005, while the reigning premier Cats have a battle just to qualify for the finals given they are now only clinging onto fifth by percentage from Leitchville-Gunbower.
White Hills' goalkicking radar was off in the first half when it kicked 4.14 before improving in the second half when it added 9.3.
"If we had have kicked straight in that first quarter it would have been game over, but we missed a lot of chances," White Hills co-coach Jack Fallon said.
"But the boys had the foot down all day, which we needed to because you don't want to give a side like Locky a sniff."
Liam Bartels equalled the Cats' tally of goals with five himself for the Demons, whose best was experienced midfielder Ben Taylor.
Cats coach Stacy Fiske was bitterly disappointed in his side's showing, with LBU having now lost its past two games having previously seemingly turned the corner after a slow start when it won five in a row.
"Unfortunately, we've gone backwards the past couple of weeks; we haven't been able to play our footy and didn't give much of a yelp today," Fiske said.
A positive for the Cats out of the game was the return of ruckman Max Johnson from a knee injury in round nine.
"Max gave us some good first-use today and has a lot of upside still being a young player," Fiske said.
"We won a lot of the clearances and contested footy, but they beat us on the rebound and we've got to use the ball much better going forward."
Colbinabbin ended its longest winless stretch for more than 30 years with a 60-point win over Huntly.
Having had six losses and a draw in their previous seven games the Grasshoppers defeated the Hawks 18.16 (124) to 9.10 (64) at home.
The Grasshoppers' tally of 124 was more than double the 60 points they had been averaging for the season before Saturday.
"It has been a long time between drinks, so it's good for the boys to get a win after so long," said Colbinabbin coach Jed Brain, who had plenty of shots at goal, but finished with 3.9.
"It would have been nice had we kicked a bit straighter, but there's a sense of relief tonight and it was a great day for the club with the reserves also winning."
The Colbinabbin side included three under-18 players - Ned Morgan, Elijah Wallace and Jude Ryan.
Morgan kicked two goals in what was his second senior game for the Grasshoppers, who grabbed control of the contest with a 7.4 to 3.4 second quarter.
Will Lowe played a superb captain's game in the midfield for the Grasshoppers and was well supported by Laine Fitzgerald (four goals), while Ben Barton was a driving force from defence.
Jackson Fry, Kyle Forster and skipper Steve Kairn led the best players for the Hawks, whose leading goalkicker was forward Lachy Wilson with three.
The Hawks' loss came 24 hours after Huntly's announcement that Golden Square's Hamish Morcom would be its new senior coach in 2024.
