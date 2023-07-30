Bendigo Advertiser
Home/Sport/Australian Rules Multimedia
Photos

HDFNL: Bombers go from 0-4 to now just percentage outside five

Luke West
By Luke West
Updated July 30 2023 - 3:54pm, first published 2:56pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
White Hills' Liam Bartels takes a diving mark against Lockington-Bamawm United on Saturday. Picture by Brendan McCarthy
White Hills' Liam Bartels takes a diving mark against Lockington-Bamawm United on Saturday. Picture by Brendan McCarthy

SATURDAY SCOREBOARD - JULY 29, 2023

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Luke West

Luke West

Sports reporter

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.