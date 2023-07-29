A Havelock Street house very close to the city centre would likely sell quickly, a real estate agent has said after it was passed in at auction.
A good crowd turned up for the Saturday morning auction for the three bedroom, two bathroom Unit 2, 19 Havelock Street.
No-one bid but Ray White auctioneer Jordan Gardner was confident the property could change hands soon.
"We've got conditional buyers here who just weren't able to make auction," he said.
"We think we've got enough people here to get it done."
Mr Gardner said the eventual buyer would likely have got a better price by paying cash at auction.
No-one had been enticed, though, itself despite a legal vendor bid of $550,000.
That was below the price guide of $580-$630,000 for the building, which real estate agents said would likely need little if any work before the next resident moved in.
Houses close to the city centre always sold, Mr Gardner said.
"We always get a lot of interest and its just a level of deciphering where the best level of it is," he said.
A separate auction in Long Gully "went off" with four bidders pushing the price up.
17 Holdsworth Road sold under the hammer for $275,000, Mr Gardner said.
"I love it when bidders come out of the woodwork," he said.
The property had a price guide of $250,00-275,000, according to Ray White's website.
The property was located on a corner block and had a rundown house. That appealed to developers considering knocking it down and building something new, Mr Gardner said.
But the house was not so far gone that it could not be saved, so it appealed to renovators, he said.
I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.
