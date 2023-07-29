An Anzac digger's grave is finally adorned with a headstone in Quarry Hill's cemetery.
No recognisable grave has marked World War Two soldier Arthur Gleeson's final resting place until now, Bendigo RSL sub-branch president Glenn Ludeman said.
"It looked like a vacant lot," he said.
Arthur served in medical roles after enlisting aged 25 during the war, and served around Australia before deploying to the Indonesian island of Moratoi.
He arrived in the latter stages of a bloody counterattack with Japanese invaders and served as a medical theatre orderly.
Arthur spent his military years working in repatriation hospitals with people recovering from war wounds and was himself admitted with illness on several occasions towards the end of his service.
"He would have been around and across people in all kinds of scenarios and conditions," Mr Ludeman said.
"He would have been a theatre orderly in many medical operations.
"How successful they were, and how tragic the circumstances of how people arrived at those theatres in a World War Two battlefield context, you can only ever guess."
Mr Ludeman suspected Arthur had seen his military service as a way of giving.
Arthur went on to serve in Borneo, among other places, and after the war became a lay priest with the Catholic Church.
"It shows how much of a people person he was," Mr Ludeman said.
"He would go around in a van and sell books, raise funds and awareness, and give people hope.
"So he further connected with people through faith in his later years.
He died 20 years ago this month and his new headstone was built thanks to a partnership between the Bendigo RSL sub-branch and the Diocese of Sandhurst.
They planned to gather on Sunday, 30 July for a service paying tribute to Arthur, his 1783 days of military service and his post-World War Two devotion to the community.
"I think it's fitting that he gets that dignity and respect. People should appreciate what he achieved," Mr Ludeman said.
Researchers have been trying to establish if Arthur has any living family members in the area.
They have also been looking into his origins and upbringing to understand more about how he became the man he was, Mr Ludeman said.
The service for Arthur takes place at 2.30pm Sunday, July 30 at the cemetery in Quarry Hill.
I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.
