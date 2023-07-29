Bendigo Advertiser
Home/Community/Bendigo Community

Anzac gets proper grave thanks to Bendigo RSL, Catholic Cchurch

Tom O'Callaghan
By Tom O'Callaghan
Updated July 29 2023 - 12:36pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monsignor Frank Marriott, Bendigo RSL president Glenn Ludeman and fellow veteran Peter Swandale at the refurbished grave of Arthur Gleeson. Picture by Darren Howe
Monsignor Frank Marriott, Bendigo RSL president Glenn Ludeman and fellow veteran Peter Swandale at the refurbished grave of Arthur Gleeson. Picture by Darren Howe

An Anzac digger's grave is finally adorned with a headstone in Quarry Hill's cemetery.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom O'Callaghan

Tom O'Callaghan

Journalist

I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.