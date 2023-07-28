Bendigo Advertiser
Greater Bendigo records seven new COVID cases in past week | July 28, 2023

Alex Gretgrix
By Alex Gretgrix
Updated July 28 2023 - 5:54pm, first published 5:30pm
Testing site in Heathcote in 2020. Picture by Noni Hyett
Greater Bendigo recorded seven new COVID-19 cases over the past seven days, up from the five recorded in the previous week.

