Greater Bendigo recorded seven new COVID-19 cases over the past seven days, up from the five recorded in the previous week.
According to data released by the Department of Health, the municipality recorded no new cases in the 24 hours leading up to July 28.
There are four active cases in the local government area, down dozens of cases from last week.
The Macedon Ranges recorded nine case during the week, Mount Alexander (3), Campaspe (12), Gannawarra (0), Buloke (4) and Loddon (0).
The data showed there were 1102 COVID-19 cases reported in Victoria, a pitfall of 33 percent recorded in the previous week.
There are 118 COVID-19 patients in Victorian hospitals, including two in intensive care.
There is one COVID-19 patient on a ventilator.
There was a total of 43 COVID-19 related deaths reported to the department in the past week.
An average of six deaths were reported each day in the past week.
Victoria's Chief Health Officer said the data indicated COVID-19 hospital admissions continued to decrease this week, with the level of COVID wastewater detections also at relatively lower levels.
This indicated a sustained reduction in the number of infections in Victoria.
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and a few local shires at the Bendigo Advertiser.
