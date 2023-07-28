Sandhurst co-coach Ashley Connick has been around country footy long enough to know not to take anything for granted.
Connick's Dragons sit on top of the BFNL ladder ahead of Saturday's QEO clash with fourth-placed South Bendigo and look well-placed to earn the club's first grand final appearance since 2016.
That's of little solace to Connick. The Dragon leader is well aware how quickly things can change.
"It's so tight at the top,'' Connick said.
"To be through round 13 and have only lost one-and-a-half games and still be in a fight for a top-three spot... just shows how tight it is.
"Last week was an eight-point game and the South Bendigo game is an eight-point game as well. We have to keep ticking them off.
"Flags are generally won by teams that finish inside the top three and that's always been our aim.
"If top spot is there we'll do our best to take it. We're certainly in a better position than what we were last year."
South Bendigo tackles the ladder-leader on the rebound from arguably their worst performance of the season - a 67-point loss to Golden Square.
Coach Nathan Horbury has been named in the side after missing last week because of a calf strain, while skipper Zac Hare and key defender Cameron Taggert are back for their first games since round eight and round 10 respectively.
An upset win over the Dragons would do wonders for the Bloods' top-three hopes and maintain their two-game buffer on Gisborne (sixth) and Kyneton (seventh).
The Bulldogs and Tigers do battle at Gardiner Reserve in a virtual elimination final.
The winner will keep their faint finals hopes alive, while the loser can book their footy trip for a weekend in September.
Elsewhere, Castlemaine will fancy its chances of upstaging Kangaroo Flat at Dower Park, while second-placed Golden Square should have little trouble in disposing of bottom side Maryborough at Princes Park.
