Bendigo City FC's promotion hopes are on the line this weekend.
The senior squad is on the road against second-placed West Point in round 19 of State League Five West action.
In fourth place with 36 p[oints, Bendigo City is two points behind third-placed Melton Phoenix with four rounds remaining.
The top two teams at the end of the season earn automatic promotion to State League Four next year, while the third-placed team advances to a play-off series.
With Melton playing the struggling Surfside Waves, Bendigo City needs to get the three points to stay in touch with the top three.
Bendigo City's hopes haven't been helped by a suspension to in-form forward Alex Caldow, who was shown a red card at the end of last week's win over Deakin University.
Caldow will miss this game and the next match against sixth-placed Wyndham.
Last time Bendigo City and West Point met, Bendigo produced arguably its best performance of the season in scoring a 1-0 win.
Crafty striker Luke Burns scored the match-winner that day.
Burns leads the race for the league's Golden Boot award with 22 goals - three clear of West Point playmaker Marcus Sherif.
Another Bendigo City FC striker is right in the running for the Golden Boot award in the elite NPL1 under-18 competition.
Despite Bendigo City FC being on the bottom of the table, Hamish Walker has scored 13 goals for the season.
Walker is in second place for the Golden Boot - two goals behind Melbourne Victory's Jesse Hoey.
Bendigo City is on home soil on Sunday afternoon against fifth-placed Port Melbourne Sharks.
Ravaged by injuries in recent weeks, Bendigo City will be keen to return to its best form and earn win number two for the season.
Port Melbourne won 2-0 when the teams met earlier this year.
Sunday's game at Epsom-Huntly Recreation Reserve starts at 3pm.
The Bendigo City FC under-16s are away to Brimbank, while the under-15s and under-14s travel to St Albans.
