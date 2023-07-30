A handful of people turned out to the Bendigo RSL have turned out to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the end of the Korean War.
The service late last week remembered what is often known as the "forgotten war", sandwiched between the horrors of World War Two and the pain of the Vietnam War.
The Korean War started on June 25, 1950 when the Korean People's Army, established in modern-day North Korea crossed the 38th parallel and invaded what is the modern-day Republic of Korea.
What ensued was a bloody three year campaign which led to the deaths of around three million people on all sides, including 340 Australian soldiers deployed during that time.
In total, over 17,000 Australian servicemen and women participated in the war from across the Royal Australian Navy, Royal Australian Air Force and Regular Australian Army.
Of those who enlisted 1216 were wounded and 30 became prisoners-of-war.
The war and uneasy peace that followed would create a divide between the two nations which remains in place to the day, known as the demilitarised zone.
The Bendigo RSL sub-branch took to to social media late last week to show its gratitude to those who fought and their families.
The 27th of July 2023 is the 70th Anniversary of the end of the war," it said in a read.
"We remember those who fought and served in the Korean War. On this day we stop and give thanks to the bravery and commitment of our Australian forces.
"Lest We Forget."
