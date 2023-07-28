FC Eaglehawk will play a major role in determining the winner of the CV League One Men's championship.
With three rounds remaining, the Hawks have their sights set on jumping Shepparton United in third place on the table and, in the process, shape the championship race between top-two teams Tatura and Shepparton South.
FC Eaglehawk is away to Shepparton South on Saturday and hosts Tatura in the penultimate round. Tatura leads Shepparton South by a slender two points, but South has a far superior goal difference.
Tatura and Shepparton South have favourables fixtures in their remaining two games, so the contests against FC Eaglehawk are likely to determine top spot.
FC Eaglehawk, who defeated Shepparton South 3-0 at Truscott Reserve in their first championship clash this year, is unbeaten in its past four games and peaking at the right time of the season.
The fourth-placed Hawks are equal on points with third-placed Shepparton United, but United has an easier run home.
The third placed team at the end of the championship season will host sixth place in the elimination final, while fourth hosts fifth in the second elimination final.
Strathdale's hopes of forcing its way into the top six hinges on Saturday's home clash with Spring Gully United.
The Blues are five points behind sixth-placed Spring Gully with three games remaining and their final two matches are against Shepparton United and Shepparton South.
Anything less than a win against the Reds and the Blues' finals hopes will basically be done and dusted.
Saturday's clash between Epsom and Shepparton United has been rescheduled to the league's catch-up round at the completion of the season.
The CV League One Women championship has been decided, but the battle for positions inside the top six for the finals series remains tight.
Strathfieldsaye Colts United will win the championship for the second-straight season after establishing a nine-point break at the top of the table.
Shepparton United (21 points), Spring Gully United (18) and Tatura (16) are in the hunt for second place. The top two teams earn the first week of the finals off and advance straight to the preliminary finals.
Spring Gully is in the box seat to claim second place. The Reds have a game in hand and an easier run home, starting with Saturday's trip to bottom-placed Strathdale.
To elevate its hopes of finishing second, Tatura would need to do something no other team has done this season - defeat Strathfieldsaye Colts United. The Ibises host Colts on Sunday.
The top four teams are a lock to qualify for the finals, while the bottom three clubs - Eaglehawk, Shepparton South and Strathdale are in a three-way battle for the last two places in the finals.
Eaglehawk is in fifth on six points - two clear of Shepparton South in sixth and three clear of Strathdale in seventh.
The Hawks are away to Shepparton South on Saturday in a match that will have a major bearing on the make-up of the top six.
The race for sixth could go down to the wire, with Shepparton South and Strathdale scheduled to play each other in the final round.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.