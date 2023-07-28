With glassware, toys, vintage and so much more, a new event this weekend has everything a collector could dream of.
The curtain comes up on the first iteration of the Bendigo Indoor Antiques and Collectables Fair this Saturday, July 29 - Sunday, July 30, offering "something for everyone", according to event organiser Leanne Mitchell.
Over 40 stallholders are descending on the Bendigo Showgrounds for the fair, with entry and stallholder fees raising money for event hosts Kangaroo Flat Football and Netball Club.
The club brained up the event after seeing the success of similar collectable and swap meet events in Maldon organised by Mark Blythe, according to Ms Mitchell, who "picked his brain" to ensure a similar calibre event in Bendigo.
"So we thought, why not - we'll give it a crack," Ms Mitchell said.
Ms Mitchell said she hoped the event would attract all-sorts, from professional collectors, to people who love a good find, to people who love a bargain.
For more information, visit the event's Facebook page here.
Bendigo Indoor Antiques and Collectables Fair is located at Bendigo Showgrounds, 74 Holmes Rd, North Bendigo VIC 3550, and is open July 29 - Sunday, July 30 from 8am - 3pm.
