Bendigo's new County Koori Court will help put people back on the right path, a small crowd heard at its opening on Friday.
It would also help keep the local Aboriginal community accountable - something of deep importance to Dja Dja Wurrung on their country, traditional owner Trent Nelson said.
Following the creation of the Victorian Koori Court in 2002 to try to improve outcomes for Aboriginal people in the justice system, the County Koori Court was established in 2008 and rolled out around the state since.
Bendigo got a Koori Court last year and will be the eighth location around Victoria to host regular County Koori Court sittings, for higher level offences.
On Friday Mr Nelson performed a Welcome to Country for the crowd - made up mainly of members of Bendigo's Aboriginal community and legal fraternity - who in a ceremony conducted by traditional owner Rebecca Phillips, took turns bathing in clouds of eucalyptus leaf smoke.
Speaking inside the building, Judge in Charge Scott Johns said respect for Aboriginal culture and ceremony was central to the County Koori Court.
At the heart of the court's process were the Elders' powerful "sentencing conversations", the judge said, and he thanked Indigenous Elders and "Respected Person" Uncle Mark Little, Uncle Wally Harrison and Peta Hudson for their enthusiasm and commitment.
"Obviously the County Koori Court can't operate without the knowledge of Aboriginal culture, history, community and family connections that it brings to the conversation," he said.
While the Koori County Court operates with the same sentencing law as the regular County Court and involves a formal plea and sentence delivered solely by the judge, its process is focused on the exchange between Elders, offenders and other involved parties, such as victims and support organisations, who sit and talk together around a table, the judge said.
These "powerful" exchanges offered participants "a unique opportunity to discuss the impact of their offences", and through the process, "show remorse for their offending and consider options for rehabilitation."
They also gave judges a much greater understanding of the person they were sentencing and what might be suitable interventions, Judge Johns said.
For his part, Uncle Mark Little was extremely positive about the extension of the Koori Court process to the next level, and described the courtroom space as "about as culturally safe a venue for Aboriginal people as any court could possibly be."
"The artwork, the artefacts, the possum skins are absolutely awesome," he told the audience at the opening.
"And just how deadly is Bunjil up here overlooking us? It makes my spine tingle!"
There were speeches also at the event by Elder Uncle Wally Harrison and County Koori Court Coordinator Terrie Stewart.
A young Dja Dja Wurrung dance group performed a dance for the occasion.
The County Koori Court will hold its first hearing in Bendigo on Monday, July 31.
