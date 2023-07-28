Uncle Mark Little recalls the transformation he saw in one of the first offenders who came through the Koori Court in Bendigo.
"You could clearly see the person was very shaken - their eyes were down, there was no eye contact, they were very reluctant to talk."
"With the Elders' encouragement, and discussion about people within the community, mutual contacts, they were gradually able to open up." That then opened the door to hope.
The change, something the court sees on a regular basis, wouldn't happen in a mainstream Magistrates' Court, according to the Aboriginal Elder.
"If you've got a legal representative speaking for someone, you don't get that."
It's the "genuine talk" between the parties and engagement of the Elders that flips conversations into the territory of hope and change.
There is also an important difference in the physical surroundings and procedures of the hearings.
"Courts are really intimidating for most people and they're especially intimidating for Aboriginal people." But with its Aboriginal artwork, artefacts and possum skins - all overhung by the giant Bunjil emblazoned on the court building - Bendigo's Koori court is "about as culturally safe a venue for Aboriginal people as any court could possibly be."
Victoria's Koori Court system was born out the Royal Commission into Aboriginal Deaths in Custody and the landmark Victorian Aboriginal Justice Agreement agreement back in 2002.
Twenty years later it arrived in Bendigo, when the construction of the new law court complex allowed a Koori room to be created.
Now the approach is being extended to the County Court jurisdiction, with the official opening of the County Koori Court in Bendigo taking place on Friday.
That means an Indigenous-focused process that gives Elders a major role will also be available for more serious offences - with the exception of sexual and family violence matters.
While it operates under the same law as the regular County Court and its three-stage process involves formal plea and sentencing phases, at its heart are the "powerful" sentencing conversations between Elders, the perpetrators of crimes and other involved parties that are held around a wooden table.
The process has several layers of positive outcomes, according to County Koori Court Judge in Charge Scott Johns, who believes it has something to offer the criminal justice system beyond its current context.
In addition to breaking down barriers and providing connection for the person before the court, it leaves the judge far better informed about their place in the world and possible reasons for offending, and therefore better equipped to devise an appropriate sentence and "interventions".
There were also powerful restorative justice benefits not only for the perpetrator confronted with the impacts of their offences but for victims and their families, who have the option to speak at the hearings.
"The sentencing conversation works, and for that fact the entire Victorian community is better off," Judge Johns told the audience at the official opening on Friday.
"I'm far from alone amongst the judges who have observed that there's lots to be learned from [it] that could be implemented in other areas of the criminal courts."
