Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

County Koori Court officially launched in Bendigo

JD
By Jenny Denton
Updated July 29 2023 - 10:27am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
County Koori Court Judge in Charge Scott Johns with Koori Elder Uncle Mark Little in the Djurnka galk meeting room where the court will sit on Monday. Picture by Darren Howe
County Koori Court Judge in Charge Scott Johns with Koori Elder Uncle Mark Little in the Djurnka galk meeting room where the court will sit on Monday. Picture by Darren Howe

Uncle Mark Little recalls the transformation he saw in one of the first offenders who came through the Koori Court in Bendigo.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JD

Jenny Denton

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.