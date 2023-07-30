A Bendigo man has had his licence revoked for six months following a guilty pleas to two charges in the Bendigo Magistrate's Court on July 27.
Nigel Josh Wagstaff pleaded guilty to driving while on a suspended license and driving while under the influence of an illicit substance after he crashed into another car on January 10, 2023.
The court heard Wagstaff was driving "too fast" and failed to stop before crashing into the rear of another vehicle which caused a small amount of damage and did not injure anyone.
Police were called to the scene where it was discovered Wagstaff was already on a suspended licence.
Police then conducted a roadside drug test which gave a positive reading and they drove Wagstaff back to the Bendigo police station for further testing.
Another drug test at the police station showed a trace amounts of cannabis which Wagstaff had smoked earlier that morning before driving.
The court heard Wagstaff could not afford to pay the damages caused to the car and has severe mental health issues including a learning disability.
Wagstaff had also approached his doctor to find out if he suffered from blackouts as an explanation for not stopping his car in time.
Magistrate Trieu Huynh said Wagstaff's great driving record acted in his favour.
Magistrate Huynh said he was going to revoke his licence for six months and put Wagstaff on a good behaviour bond for 12 months.
He was also ordered to pay a $250 contribution to the court fund which he had six months to complete.
