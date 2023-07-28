Addy snapper's high-flying rescue pic up for another award

Bendigo Advertiser photographer Darren Howe has once again been recognised for his skill in capturing a striking image.
His photo Saved from Above, a winner in the Quill awards presented by the Melbourne Press Club earlier this year, has made the shortlist for the Outstanding News Photography category in the prestigious Kennedy Awards.
It shows a helicopter paramedic - or angels with rotary wings as he calls them - plucking tourists from a four-wheel drive stuck in a flooded Loddon River at Newbridge in October last year.
In previous years, Mr Howe has collected multiple trophies at the Rural Press Club of Victoria awards, including photographer of the year as well as the sport and general interest categories in 2022.
Mr Howe was one of a number of photographers and reporters from across the ACM network, which includes this masthead, to make the list of finalists released on Thursday.
More than 90 judges helped pluck the finalists from 748 entries across 35 categories.
Kennedy Foundation chair Carl Dumbrell said the finalists were picked from a swathe of strong entries.
"The judging process was incredibly hard this year as there were so many great entries, demonstrating that great journalism is alive and thriving," he said.
Winners will be named at a gala dinner at Royal Randwick on August 18.
