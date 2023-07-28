A business with plans for a 25-unit motel has revealed how it has been hit hard by Victoria's decision to scrap the Commonwealth Games.
The Huntly Hotel confirmed on Friday it planned to build the new business across the road from its premises.
The motel would rise on the Midland Highway on land near business Australian Shearing Supplies.
Hotel co-owner Peter Cook said his business had been trying to time the motel's opening for the Games, which Bendigo was to co-host in March 2026 before the government ditched them a week-and-a-half ago.
The motel invested time and money in its push to have the motel ready in time for the games, and can no longer rely on full rooms on opening, hotel co-owner Peter Cook said.
"That would have given us a kick-start in terms of awareness," he said.
"We will now be opening with a slower start because we won't have the Games providing the patrons."
Victoria's opposition said other business's plans had also been thrown out by the Games' cancellation.
It was impossible to tell just how large the costs to Bendigo's businesses would be, opposition MP Wendy Lovell said on Friday.
"That cost to businesses is something that hasn't even been factored into what the losses of the Games are," she said.
"There may have been lots of restaurants and other outlets planning upgrades and expansions of their facilities. That private sector investment might also be lost to the city."
Opposition MP Gaelle Broad said it was going to be a long hard road for regions to claw back what the Games could have brought to a Northern Victoria battered in recent years by droughts, bushfires, floods and COVID-19.
"I think for a long time people have been wanting a sense of hope, of something to look forward to, and that's been taken away by this government," Ms Broad said.
A government spokesperson said funds were being put aside to help areas including Bendigo.
"We're delivering a comprehensive $2 billion package to ensure regional Victoria still receives all the benefits that would have been facilitated by the Games - and more," they said.
"Our local government partners have been working hard to support delivery of Games events in their regions and a $25 million Local Government Support Package will ensure that work and the good ideas generated don't go to waste - delivering their planned revitalisation and other projects for the benefit of locals."
Huntly Hotel is pressing forward with its motel plans.
It expects to lodge paperwork with the City of Greater Bendigo in the near future. The council would then have to decide whether to give permission for the build to go ahead.
The council is already considering a separate set of plans for the hotel, including a major renovation and 40 electronic gambling machines.
"We want to add lots and lots of facilities to the hotel in terms of function rooms, a 400-seat family bistro, a 300 seat sports bar," Mr Cook said.
