HDFNL: The run home to the finals for the six contenders

WITH four rounds left in the Heathcote District league season the race for the flag is as open as it has been for years.
Just one game separates first to third on the ladder, while six teams remain in contention for the five coveted finals berths.
Here's a look at the run home for the six teams still in finals contention.
Record: 10-2, 149.6%.
Still to come:
Rd 15: v Mt Pleasant (h).
Last time: won 74-65.
Prediction: Win.
Rd 16: v LBU (a).
Last time: won 88-55.
Prediction: Win.
Rd 17: v Nth Bendigo (h).
Last time: lost 81-98.
Prediction: Win.
Rd 18: v Huntly (a).
Last time: won 133-53.
Prediction: Win.
Finally, the Saints are headed back to the finals for the first time since 2013, but will it be in pole position?
With a month left in the home and away season the Saints are sitting on top of the ladder, but have a big three weeks coming up against fellow top-five sides Mount Pleasant, LBU and North Bendigo.
Utliamately, there's the potential that the round 17 home clash against North Bendigo will decide whether it's the Saints or Bulldogs that finish on top.
Given it's at Barrack Reserve where the Saints are undefeated this year, got Heathcote winning that one and in turn, finishing on top of the ladder for the first time since its last premiership year of 2010.
Record: 10-2, 142.7%.
Still to come:
Rd 15: v Leitchville-Gunbower (a).
Last time: won 119-68.
Prediction: Win.
Rd 16: v White Hills (h).
Last time: won 115-66.
Prediction: Win.
Rd 17: v Heathcote (a).
Last time: won 98-81.
Prediction: Loss.
Rd 18:v Elmore (h).
Last time: won 79-53.
Prediction: Win.
Only percentage behind ladder-leader Heathcote.
Not an easy road ahead for the Bulldogs with games against Leitchville-Gunbower, White Hills and Heathcote in their next three, before finishing off against Elmore.
As already mentioned for Heathcote, that round 17 game against the Saints has the potential to be the match that decides who finishes top and goes straight through to the second semi-final.
Got the Bulldogs winning three of their remaining four games and having to settle for second.
SELECTION NIGHT: weekend football teams for the BFNL, HDFNL, LVFNL, NCFL, CVFLW
Record: 9-3, 141.7%.
Still to come:
Rd 15: v LBU (h).
Last time: won 88-74.
Prediction: Win.
Rd 16: v Nth Bendigo (a).
Last time: lost 66-115.
Prediction: Loss.
Rd 17: v Huntly (h).
Last time: won 178-26.
Prediction: Win.
Rd 18: v Colbinabbin (a).
Last time: won 112-70.
Prediction: Win.
Not since they finished on top in 2005 have the Demons gone into a finals series with the safety net of a double chance.
That should change this year with the Demons well-placed to finish top three.
Still have games to come against two of the bottom three sides, Huntly and Colbinabbin, in the last two rounds, which barring a major upset would get them to at least 11 wins.
Take care of business against the Hawks and Grasshoppers and beat one of either LBU or North Bendigo over their next two weeks and the double chance is guaranteed.
Record: 8-5, 154.1%.
Still to come:
Rd 15: v Heathcote (a).
Last time: lost 65-74.
Prediction: Loss.
Rd 16: v Elmore (h).
Last time: won 99-52.
Prediction: Win.
Rd 17: Bye.
Rd 18: v LBU (h).
Last time: lost 45-53.
Prediction: Win.
The Blues are up against it now to finish in the top three given they are four points behind White Hills and have one less game than the Demons still to come.
The maximum points the Blues can get to from here is 44, which will be tough given they come up against top side Heathcote at Heathcote on Saturday.
Despite being fourth on the ladder, the Blues do have the best percentage in the competition of 154.1 courtesy of some big early-season wins.
Got the Blues going 2-1 over their last three games and staying in fourth position.
Record: 7-5, 114.4%.
Still to come:
Rd 15: v White Hills (a).
Last time: lost 74-88.
Prediction: Loss.
Rd 16: v Heathcote (h).
Last time: lost 55-88.
Prediction: Loss.
Rd 17: v Elmore (a).
Last time: won 119-29.
Prediction: Win.
Rd 18: v Mt Pleasant (a).
Last time: won 53-45.
Prediction: Loss.
Last year's premiers have a fight on their hands to be part of the finals action, with the surging Leitchville-Gunbower in hot pursuit.
Not an easy run home for the Cats with a pair of away games against White Hills and Mount Pleasant still to come, plus an encounter with Heathcote.
Only team the Cats play below them on the ladder on the run home is Elmore in round 17.
Are a game and almost 30 per cent ahead of sixth-placed Leitchville-Gunbower, with the percentage advantage to potentially be decisive come the end of round 18.
Record: 6-7, 86.2%.
Still to come:
Rd 15: v Nth Bendigo (h).
Last time: lost 68-119.
Prediction: Loss.
Rd 16: v Huntly (a).
Last time: won 106-38.
Prediction: Win.
Rd 17: v Colbinabbin (h).
Last time: won 74-60.
Prediction: Win.
Rd 18: Bye.
Whether the Bombers make the finals or not, the season has been a huge step forward following last year's wooden-spoon.
Have the bye in the last round, so probably going to need to win all three remaining games to make a last-ditch push into the five.
If the Bombers can knock over North Bendigo at home on Saturday they are a big chance to finish fifth.
1. Heathcote - 56
2. North Bendigo - 52
3. White Hills - 48
4. Mount Pleasant - 40
5. LBU - 36
6. Leitchville-Gunbower - 36
7. Colbinabbin - 14
8. Elmore - 10
9. Huntly - 4
