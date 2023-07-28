FOURTH spot and a potential psychological advantage come finals time will be up for grabs when Heathcote hosts Mount Pleasant at Barrack Reserve on Saturday.
The visiting Blues currently hold down fourth spot by four points and can lock in their finals spot with a win on the road.
Should they slip, the Saints will overtake them by virtue of their superior percentage and move a step closer to breaking a more than 10 year A-grade final drought.
A Heathcote loss would open the door to North Bendigo, currently level with the Saints on five wins, and Huntly (four wins) to improve their chances of a finals berth.
In a major boost to what is shaping as a mini-final, opposing coaches, Heathcote's Brooke Bolton and Mount Pleasant's Carine Comer, have declared their teams will be at full strength.
No two HDFNL teams have been as evenly matched as the Saints and Blues over the past two seasons.
While Mount Pleasant holds a 3-0 advantage in games played between the two clubs in 2021-22, the margins have become increasingly slimmer.
The Blues won by only one goal in their round six meeting at Toolleen in May, while the margins last year were four goals early in the season and two in the return bout.
Dual league best and fairest winner Bolton is itching to get one back on the Blues.
"Especially after losing by just one goal last time, we are pretty motivated to get out there and have another crack," she said.
"We were up for most of the game last time, so it would be great to finally get a win against them.
"Hopefully this is the one.
"If we can get this one, it will probably take the pressure off a bit over the next few weeks. But if we drop this one, we start putting ourselves in a position where we really can't afford to drop one."
The Saints have Lockington-Bamawm United (away), North Bendigo (home) and Huntly (away) to follow after the Blues.
Save for a disappointing 21-8 opening quarter, Bolton saw encouraging signs in the Saints' 20-goal loss to Elmore last week.
"The big difference between us and the sides above us is getting the full four quarter effort, so that will be our goal between now and the end of the season," she said.
"I'd like to see us be consistent across the game and not just show up for a half or three quarters."
For Mounts, the return of Aish Tupper and Matisse Perez, from overseas, on top of that of Sarah Mannes will give them a full-strength line-up for the first time in at least six weeks.
Comer hopes it can translate into a big performance from the Blues.
"We've had a few close ones against Heathcote in recent years and I wouldn't expect anything different this time around," she said.
"We're both battling for finals spots, so it's going to be tough.
"What I'd like to get out of it is the four points to give us a bit of a gap over fifth and sixth spot.
"And having Aish and Matisse out for the last six weeks, I'd really like to get the full team gelling quickly again and seeing some consistency before finals.
"I feel we are good enough to play finals, but unfortunately we dropped some close ones a few weeks ago against Huntly and North Bendigo.
"In saying that, it's just made us have to work harder to get over the line in some other games."
Comer identified rival coach Bolton and defender Jen Van Neutegem as players the Blues would need to somewhat contain for a shot at victory.
"Last year's game and the game earlier in the year, Jen was quite tough against our shooters, so hopefully we can come up with a few tactics to work around that," she said.
"I don't think Brooke is one of those players you can stop, she's just fit and athletic and anywhere on the court at anytime. And very smart too.
"You do just have to be mindful of that."
Fresh from a bye, Huntly will put its new-found form and confidence to the test against Colbinabbin.
The Hawks stamped themselves as one of the form teams of the competition with three consecutive wins before their break last week, including two against teams above them on the ladder, and will relish the chance of an even bigger scalp.
The Grasshoppers defeated North Bendigo 69-42 last week and are yet to be beaten by anyone other than top-placed Elmore (twice) and second-placed White Hills.
Fresh from collecting its second win of the year, Leitchville-Gunbower welcomes North Bendigo to Gunbower.
If the Bulldogs are to break their seven-year finals drought, the clash against the Bombers represents a must-win game.
At Scott Street, White Hills hosts Lockington-Bamawm United.
Elmore has the bye.
4. Mount Pleasant 6-7 (92.22%) *
5. Heathcote 5-7 (99.82%)
6. North Bendigo 5-7 (76.88%)
7. Huntly 4-8 (83.67%)
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.