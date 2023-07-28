Bendigo Advertiser
Court

Man jailed in Bendigo County Court for child sex offences

By Ben Loughran
July 28 2023 - 7:00pm
A man has been jailed for at least three years and nine months after pleading guilty to multiple child sex offences. Picture by Brendan McCarthy.
A man has been jailed for at least three years and nine months after pleading guilty to multiple child sex offences. Picture by Brendan McCarthy.

An "extreme abuse of trust" was how a judge has described the child abuse committed by a former education officer.

