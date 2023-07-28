An "extreme abuse of trust" was how a judge has described the child abuse committed by a former education officer.
The County Court sitting in Bendigo on July 28 heard that between 2016 and 2022 the man sexually abused "at least" eight pre-pubescent girls, some as young as four-years-old.
Among the victims were at least three who were known, including the man's daughter.
The Central Victorian man, who cannot be named to protect the identities of his victims, was jailed for at least three years and nine months for child sex offences including producing child pornography, possession of child abuse material and sexual touching of a person under 16.
Police found 636 images and four videos on a mobile phone and two hard drives belonging to the man with multiple images showing his hand in young girls' genital areas.
The crimes happened in a number of small Central Victorian communities.
Judge Geoffrey Chettle labelled the man's actions as an "extreme abuse of trust as a parent and education support officer".
He said the court was "most concerned" at how the man was able to gain access to so many victims, with the judge believing the man's role as an education officer may have played a part.
As it stands there was no way of determining the identity of at least five of the young girls preyed upon by the man, he said.
"I simply don't know," Judge Chettle said.
During his sentencing remarks the judge said the crimes carried out by the man would have left his victims "traumatised and damaged" and labelled the man a "serious sexual offender."
The court heard the man had no memory of the offending and was using alcohol heavily at the time of the crimes.
It was a claim that Judge Chettle labelled "clearly false", stating the child abuse was planned and "choreographed" extensively.
The judge said the seriousness of the man's crimes gave him "no choice" but to jail him to protect the community.
The man was sentenced to a five year and six month jail term, with a minimum non-parole period of three years and nine months.
The judge also ruled that while in jail the man must also complete a sex offender's course to help him during his rehabilitation.
The judge indicated that the man would be on the sex offenders registry for the rest of this life.
WA boy in Bendigo, happy to be in Central Victoria.
